What is DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI)

Launched in December 2024, DeFi Agents AI is a crypto trading assistant powered by artificial intelligence. The project focuses on providing traders with tools for market analysis, automated trading, and strategy optimization. Developed by a global team of experts with extensive experience in AI, trading, and blockchain, the platform aims to simplify trading processes while maximizing efficiency and profitability. The $DEFAI token is the native utility token of the DeFi Agents AI platform. It is used to unlock premium features, including advanced AI trading bots, staking rewards, and access to personalized trading strategies.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DeFi Agents AI What is the price of DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI) today? The live price of DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI) is 0.0003832 USD . What is the market cap of DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI)? The current market cap of DeFi Agents AI is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DEFAI by its real-time market price of 0.0003832 USD . What is the circulating supply of DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI)? The current circulating supply of DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI) is 0.017749 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI) is $ 71.37K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

