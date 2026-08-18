STABLE Price Today

The live STABLE (STABLE) price today is ￡ 0.03018, with a 2.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current STABLE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.03018 per STABLE.

STABLE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- STABLE. During the last 24 hours, STABLE traded between ￡ 0.029023 (low) and ￡ 0.032007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, STABLE moved -0.96% in the last hour and -6.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 107.68K.

STABLE (STABLE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 107.68K￡ 107.68K ￡ 107.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 3.02B￡ 3.02B ￡ 3.02B Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 Total Supply 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 Public Blockchain STABLE

The current Market Cap of STABLE is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 107.68K. The circulating supply of STABLE is --, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.02B.