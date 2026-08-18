STABLE Price(STABLE)
The live STABLE (STABLE) price today is ￡ 0.03018, with a 2.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current STABLE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.03018 per STABLE.
STABLE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- STABLE. During the last 24 hours, STABLE traded between ￡ 0.029023 (low) and ￡ 0.032007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, STABLE moved -0.96% in the last hour and -6.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 107.68K.
STABLE
The current Market Cap of STABLE is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 107.68K. The circulating supply of STABLE is --, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.02B.
-0.96%
-2.98%
-6.59%
-6.59%
Track the price changes of STABLE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00067904
|-2.98%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.006058
|-16.72%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.003271
|-9.78%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.004447
|-12.85%
Today, STABLE recorded a change of ￡ -0.00067904 (-2.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.006058 (-16.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, STABLE saw a change of ￡ -0.003271 (-9.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.004447 (-12.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of STABLE (STABLE)?
Check out the STABLE Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate STABLE recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the STABLE market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
STABLE_USDT is currently trading between the S1 level and the central pivot on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.030326 lies in the lower half of the pivot zone, constrained by the resistance at the 0.03043 pivot point. In the short term, the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, while the MACD indicator has generated a golden cross signal. The RSI remains within the neutral range, and the fast and slow indicators exhibit divergent trends. Momentum does not display any clear unidirectional concentration, and volatility stays at normal levels. The nearest upper resistance lies at 0.03043, approximately 0.36% above the current price. The farther resistance level is referenced at the R1 level of 0.03056. On the downside, the immediate support is found at the S1 level of 0.03022, roughly 0.34% below the current price, with further support at the S2 level of 0.03009. Both long and short positions are locked in a tug-of-war within the pivot zone, as the price has yet to break through key structural levels.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of STABLE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Stable is the world’s first Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for the USDt ecosystem. Unlike general-purpose chains, Stable is optimized for speed, scalability, and compliance, with USDt as the native gas token. This design removes the friction of price volatile native gas, enabling seamless integration for payment processors, on-chain finance, RWA, fintechs, and enterprises.
For a more in-depth understanding of STABLE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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