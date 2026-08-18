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The live STABLE price today is 0.03018 GBP.STABLE market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time STABLE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live STABLE price today is 0.03018 GBP.STABLE market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time STABLE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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STABLE Price Info

What is STABLE

STABLE Whitepaper

STABLE Official Website

STABLE Tokenomics

STABLE Price Forecast

STABLE History

STABLE Buying Guide

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STABLE Price(STABLE)

1 STABLE to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0220314
￡0.0220314￡0.0220314
-2.99%1D
GBP
STABLE (STABLE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:02:25 (UTC+8)

STABLE Price Today

The live STABLE (STABLE) price today is ￡ 0.03018, with a 2.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current STABLE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.03018 per STABLE.

STABLE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- STABLE. During the last 24 hours, STABLE traded between ￡ 0.029023 (low) and ￡ 0.032007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, STABLE moved -0.96% in the last hour and -6.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 107.68K.

STABLE (STABLE) Market Information

--
----

￡ 107.68K
￡ 107.68K￡ 107.68K

￡ 3.02B
￡ 3.02B￡ 3.02B

--
----

100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000

100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000

STABLE

The current Market Cap of STABLE is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 107.68K. The circulating supply of STABLE is --, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.02B.

STABLE Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.029023
￡ 0.029023￡ 0.029023
24H Low
￡ 0.032007
￡ 0.032007￡ 0.032007
24H High

￡ 0.029023
￡ 0.029023￡ 0.029023

￡ 0.032007
￡ 0.032007￡ 0.032007

--
----

--
----

-0.96%

-2.98%

-6.59%

-6.59%

STABLE (STABLE) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of STABLE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00067904-2.98%
30 Days￡ -0.006058-16.72%
60 Days￡ -0.003271-9.78%
90 Days￡ -0.004447-12.85%
STABLE Price Change Today

Today, STABLE recorded a change of ￡ -0.00067904 (-2.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

STABLE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.006058 (-16.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

STABLE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, STABLE saw a change of ￡ -0.003271 (-9.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

STABLE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.004447 (-12.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of STABLE (STABLE)?

Check out the STABLE Price History page now.

Analysis for STABLE

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate STABLE recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

STABLE market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the STABLE market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

STABLE_USDT is currently trading between the S1 level and the central pivot on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.030326 lies in the lower half of the pivot zone, constrained by the resistance at the 0.03043 pivot point. In the short term, the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, while the MACD indicator has generated a golden cross signal. The RSI remains within the neutral range, and the fast and slow indicators exhibit divergent trends. Momentum does not display any clear unidirectional concentration, and volatility stays at normal levels. The nearest upper resistance lies at 0.03043, approximately 0.36% above the current price. The farther resistance level is referenced at the R1 level of 0.03056. On the downside, the immediate support is found at the S1 level of 0.03022, roughly 0.34% below the current price, with further support at the S2 level of 0.03009. Both long and short positions are locked in a tug-of-war within the pivot zone, as the price has yet to break through key structural levels.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence STABLE's prices?

STABLE token prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market demand and supply dynamics
2. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment
3. Regulatory developments affecting stablecoins
4. Underlying asset backing and reserve transparency
5. Trading volume and liquidity
6. Competitor stablecoin performance
7. DeFi protocol adoption and integration
8. Macroeconomic conditions and inflation rates
9. Exchange listings and accessibility
10. Technical developments and smart contract security

Why do people want to know STABLE's price today?

People want to know STABLE price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing for buying/selling, tracking investment performance, assessing market volatility, and staying updated on price movements for potential opportunities.

Price Prediction for STABLE

STABLE (STABLE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STABLE in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
STABLE (STABLE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of STABLE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price STABLE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STABLE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking STABLE Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest STABLE in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with STABLE? Buying STABLE is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy STABLE. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your STABLE (STABLE) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and STABLE will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy STABLE (STABLE) Guide

What can you do with STABLE

Owning STABLE allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying STABLE (STABLE) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is STABLE (STABLE)

Stable is the world’s first Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for the USDt ecosystem. Unlike general-purpose chains, Stable is optimized for speed, scalability, and compliance, with USDt as the native gas token. This design removes the friction of price volatile native gas, enabling seamless integration for payment processors, on-chain finance, RWA, fintechs, and enterprises.

STABLE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STABLE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official STABLE Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemBNB Chain EcosystemCardano Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STABLE

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:02:25 (UTC+8)

STABLE (STABLE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about STABLE

STABLE USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on STABLE with leverage. Explore STABLE USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade STABLE (STABLE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live STABLE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STABLE/USDT
￡0.021973
￡0.021973￡0.021973
-3.23%
3.55M (USDT)
STABLE/USDC
￡0.02198687
￡0.02198687￡0.02198687
-3.27%
1.77M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

STABLE-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

STABLE
STABLE
GBP
GBP

1 STABLE = 0.0220314 GBP