The live UCN price today is 1438.88 USD. Track real-time UCN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

UCN Price(UCN)

1 UCN to USD Live Price:

$1,438.88
+0.40%1D
USD
UCN (UCN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:49:58 (UTC+8)

UCN (UCN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1,432.38
24H Low
$ 1,439.35
24H High

$ 1,432.38
$ 1,439.35
--
--
0.00%

+0.40%

+3.77%

+3.77%

UCN (UCN) real-time price is $ 1,438.88. Over the past 24 hours, UCN traded between a low of $ 1,432.38 and a high of $ 1,439.35, showing active market volatility. UCN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, UCN has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +0.40% over 24 hours, and +3.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UCN (UCN) Market Information

--
$ 6.46M
$ 143.89M
--
100,000
UCHAIN

The current Market Cap of UCN is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.46M. The circulating supply of UCN is --, with a total supply of 100000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 143.89M.

UCN (UCN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of UCN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +5.7326+0.40%
30 Days$ +156.66+12.21%
60 Days$ +838.88+139.81%
90 Days$ +838.88+139.81%
UCN Price Change Today

Today, UCN recorded a change of $ +5.7326 (+0.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

UCN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +156.66 (+12.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.

UCN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UCN saw a change of $ +838.88 (+139.81%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

UCN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +838.88 (+139.81%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of UCN (UCN)?

Check out the UCN Price History page now.

What is UCN (UCN)

UCHAIN is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the UCN coin. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, its own marketplaces and more. Uchain's mission is to create a flawless cryptocurrency product to transform the way people interact with cryptocurrency around the world and provide them with instant cross-border payments in crypto.

UCN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your UCN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check UCN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about UCN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your UCN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

UCN Price Prediction (USD)

How much will UCN (UCN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your UCN (UCN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for UCN.

Check the UCN price prediction now!

UCN (UCN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UCN (UCN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UCN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy UCN (UCN)

Looking for how to buy UCN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase UCN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UCN to Local Currencies

For a more in-depth understanding of UCN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official UCN Website
Block Explorer

How much is UCN (UCN) worth today?
The live UCN price in USD is 1,438.88 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current UCN to USD price?
The current price of UCN to USD is $ 1,438.88. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of UCN?
The market cap for UCN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of UCN?
The circulating supply of UCN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of UCN?
UCN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of UCN?
UCN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of UCN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for UCN is $ 6.46M USD.
Will UCN go higher this year?
UCN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out UCN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:49:58 (UTC+8)

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

1 UCN = 1,438.88 USD

