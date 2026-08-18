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The live Confidential Layer price today is 0.005373 GBP.CLONE market cap is 0 GBP. Track real-time CLONE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Confidential Layer price today is 0.005373 GBP.CLONE market cap is 0 GBP. Track real-time CLONE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Confidential Layer Logo

Confidential Layer Price(CLONE)

1 CLONE to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00392229
￡0.00392229￡0.00392229
+1.05%1D
GBP
Confidential Layer (CLONE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:43:35 (UTC+8)

Confidential Layer Price Today

The live Confidential Layer (CLONE) price today is ￡ 0.005373, with a 1.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLONE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.005373 per CLONE.

Confidential Layer currently ranks #3927 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 CLONE. During the last 24 hours, CLONE traded between ￡ 0.00531 (low) and ￡ 0.005374 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.083051876084491929, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0026657805839134481.

In short-term performance, CLONE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +1.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 44.55K.

Confidential Layer (CLONE) Market Information

No.3927

￡ 0.00
￡ 0.00￡ 0.00

￡ 44.55K
￡ 44.55K￡ 44.55K

￡ 5.37M
￡ 5.37M￡ 5.37M

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

0.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Confidential Layer is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 44.55K. The circulating supply of CLONE is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 5.37M.

Confidential Layer Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.00531
￡ 0.00531￡ 0.00531
24H Low
￡ 0.005374
￡ 0.005374￡ 0.005374
24H High

￡ 0.00531
￡ 0.00531￡ 0.00531

￡ 0.005374
￡ 0.005374￡ 0.005374

￡ 0.083051876084491929
￡ 0.083051876084491929￡ 0.083051876084491929

￡ 0.0026657805839134481
￡ 0.0026657805839134481￡ 0.0026657805839134481

0.00%

+1.05%

+1.39%

+1.39%

Confidential Layer (CLONE) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Confidential Layer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.00004076+1.05%
30 Days￡ +0.000026+0.48%
60 Days￡ +0.001994+59.01%
90 Days￡ +0.000245+4.77%
Confidential Layer Price Change Today

Today, CLONE recorded a change of ￡ +0.00004076 (+1.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Confidential Layer 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.000026 (+0.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Confidential Layer 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLONE saw a change of ￡ +0.001994 (+59.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Confidential Layer 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.000245 (+4.77%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Confidential Layer (CLONE)?

Check out the Confidential Layer Price History page now.

Analysis for Confidential Layer

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Confidential Layer recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence Confidential Layer's prices?

Several key factors influence Confidential Layer (CLONE) prices:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence in privacy-focused blockchain solutions
2. Adoption rate and real-world use cases for confidential transactions
3. Technical developments and protocol upgrades
4. Regulatory changes affecting privacy coins
5. Overall cryptocurrency market trends and Bitcoin correlation
6. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
7. Competition from other privacy-focused projects
8. Partnership announcements and integrations
9. Token supply dynamics and staking mechanisms
10. Media coverage and community growth

These factors interact to create price volatility typical of emerging crypto assets.

Why do people want to know Confidential Layer's price today?

People want to know CLONE price today for several key reasons: trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing, profit/loss tracking, and investment planning. Real-time pricing helps traders identify entry/exit points, assess volatility, and make informed buy/sell choices.

Price Prediction for Confidential Layer

Confidential Layer (CLONE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CLONE in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Confidential Layer (CLONE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Confidential Layer could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Confidential Layer will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CLONE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Confidential Layer Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Confidential Layer in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Confidential Layer? Buying CLONE is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Confidential Layer. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Confidential Layer (CLONE) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over 0.00 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Confidential Layer will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Confidential Layer (CLONE) Guide

What can you do with Confidential Layer

Owning Confidential Layer allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Confidential Layer (CLONE) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Confidential Layer (CLONE)

The first decentralized non-custodial bridge between Bitcoin, smart contract blockchains (Ethereum, Solana, and more), and privacy blockchains, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and privacy enhancements for major cryptocurrencies.

Confidential Layer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Confidential Layer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Confidential Layer Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Bridge Governance TokensCross-chain CommunicationEthereum Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Confidential Layer

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:43:35 (UTC+8)

Confidential Layer (CLONE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Confidential Layer

CLONE USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CLONE with leverage. Explore CLONE USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Confidential Layer (CLONE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Confidential Layer price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CLONE/USDT
￡0.00392229
￡0.00392229￡0.00392229
+1.05%
8.37M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CLONE-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

CLONE
CLONE
GBP
GBP

1 CLONE = 0.00392229 GBP