Confidential Layer Price Today

The live Confidential Layer (CLONE) price today is ￡ 0.005373, with a 1.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLONE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.005373 per CLONE.

Confidential Layer currently ranks #3927 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 CLONE. During the last 24 hours, CLONE traded between ￡ 0.00531 (low) and ￡ 0.005374 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.083051876084491929, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0026657805839134481.

In short-term performance, CLONE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +1.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 44.55K.

Confidential Layer (CLONE) Market Information

Rank No.3927 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 44.55K￡ 44.55K ￡ 44.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 5.37M￡ 5.37M ￡ 5.37M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Confidential Layer is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 44.55K. The circulating supply of CLONE is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 5.37M.