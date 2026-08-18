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The live HumidiFi price today is 0.06975 GBP.WET market cap is 16,042,500 GBP. Track real-time WET to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live HumidiFi price today is 0.06975 GBP.WET market cap is 16,042,500 GBP. Track real-time WET to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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HumidiFi Logo

HumidiFi Price(WET)

1 WET to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0509759
￡0.0509759￡0.0509759
-1.03%1D
GBP
HumidiFi (WET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:07:46 (UTC+8)

HumidiFi Price Today

The live HumidiFi (WET) price today is ￡ 0.06975, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current WET to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06975 per WET.

HumidiFi currently ranks #851 by market capitalisation at ￡ 16.04M, with a circulating supply of 230.00M WET. During the last 24 hours, WET traded between ￡ 0.06951 (low) and ￡ 0.07162 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.2452744940917808448, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0379464747536686423.

In short-term performance, WET moved -0.45% in the last hour and +3.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 66.32K.

HumidiFi (WET) Market Information

No.851

￡ 16.04M
￡ 16.04M￡ 16.04M

￡ 66.32K
￡ 66.32K￡ 66.32K

￡ 69.75M
￡ 69.75M￡ 69.75M

230.00M
230.00M 230.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

23.00%

SOL

The current Market Cap of HumidiFi is ￡ 16.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 66.32K. The circulating supply of WET is 230.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 69.75M.

HumidiFi Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.06951
￡ 0.06951￡ 0.06951
24H Low
￡ 0.07162
￡ 0.07162￡ 0.07162
24H High

￡ 0.06951
￡ 0.06951￡ 0.06951

￡ 0.07162
￡ 0.07162￡ 0.07162

￡ 0.2452744940917808448
￡ 0.2452744940917808448￡ 0.2452744940917808448

￡ 0.0379464747536686423
￡ 0.0379464747536686423￡ 0.0379464747536686423

-0.45%

-1.03%

+3.04%

+3.04%

HumidiFi (WET) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of HumidiFi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0005305-1.03%
30 Days￡ +0.00193+2.84%
60 Days￡ +0.01126+19.25%
90 Days￡ -0.00875-11.15%
HumidiFi Price Change Today

Today, WET recorded a change of ￡ -0.0005305 (-1.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.

HumidiFi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00193 (+2.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.

HumidiFi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WET saw a change of ￡ +0.01126 (+19.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

HumidiFi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.00875 (-11.15%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of HumidiFi (WET)?

Check out the HumidiFi Price History page now.

Analysis for HumidiFi

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate HumidiFi recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

HumidiFi market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the WET market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

WET_USDT is currently trading above the central pivot point of 0.07061 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.07083 closely aligned with this pivotal level. The price remains confined within a narrow range bounded by S1 and R1, indicating a short-term oscillatory consolidation pattern. As the pivot serves as a key dividing line between bullish and bearish forces, the current price slightly exceeds the midpoint, suggesting that bulls hold a slight edge in this localized market environment, while overall sentiment remains balanced. Both the MA group and EMA group are signaling buy opportunities, and the moving average configuration supports an upward trajectory. Additionally, the MACD has formed a golden cross, accompanied by signs of strengthening momentum indicators. The RSI is positioned in a neutral zone, avoiding extreme overbought or oversold conditions, which reflects moderate volatility. Furthermore, both fast and slow trend indicators are moving in tandem without any significant divergence, indicating stable market sentiment and a lack of strong directional impetus. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.07148, approximately 0.9% above the current price. On the downside, the first support level is at S1, around 0.06980, roughly 1.5% below the current price. Longer-term reference levels include R2 at 0.07229 and S2 at 0.06893. If the price manages to break through R1, it could target higher price ranges; conversely, a drop below S1 would likely bring prices back toward the lower support band. Overall, the key technical thresholds remain clearly defined.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence HumidiFi's prices?

HumidiFi (WET) price is influenced by several key factors:

1. Supply and demand dynamics - Token circulation and trading volume
2. Market sentiment and investor confidence in DeFi protocols
3. Overall cryptocurrency market trends and Bitcoin correlation
4. Platform adoption and user growth metrics
5. Tokenomics including staking rewards and burn mechanisms
6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi sector
7. Technical developments and protocol upgrades
8. Liquidity provision incentives and yield farming opportunities
9. Competition from other DeFi tokens
10. Macroeconomic factors and risk appetite

Why do people want to know HumidiFi's price today?

People want to know HumidiFi (WET) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, timing buy/sell orders, portfolio valuation, tracking investment performance, assessing market trends, and determining entry/exit points for positions.

Price Prediction for HumidiFi

HumidiFi (WET) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WET in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
HumidiFi (WET) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of HumidiFi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price HumidiFi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WET price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking HumidiFi Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest HumidiFi in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with HumidiFi? Buying WET is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy HumidiFi. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your HumidiFi (WET) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and HumidiFi will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy HumidiFi (WET) Guide

What can you do with HumidiFi

Owning HumidiFi allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying HumidiFi (WET) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is HumidiFi (WET)

HumidiFi’s vision is to make Solana the home of the world’s most efficient, responsive, and transparent markets: true internet capital markets. The protocol redefines decentralized trading by merging on-chain execution with institutional-grade market-making logic, creating a system where liquidity is always active, adaptive, and optimized for performance.

HumidiFi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HumidiFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official HumidiFi Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Automated Market Maker (AMM)Decentralized Exchange (DEX)Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HumidiFi

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:07:46 (UTC+8)

HumidiFi (WET) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about HumidiFi

WET USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on WET with leverage. Explore WET USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade HumidiFi (WET) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live HumidiFi price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WET/USDT
￡0.050954
￡0.050954￡0.050954
-1.09%
939.40K (USDT)
WET/USDC
￡0.0508737
￡0.0508737￡0.0508737
-0.98%
817.22K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WET-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

WET
WET
GBP
GBP

1 WET = 0.0509175 GBP