HumidiFi Price Today

The live HumidiFi (WET) price today is ￡ 0.06975, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current WET to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06975 per WET.

HumidiFi currently ranks #851 by market capitalisation at ￡ 16.04M, with a circulating supply of 230.00M WET. During the last 24 hours, WET traded between ￡ 0.06951 (low) and ￡ 0.07162 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.2452744940917808448, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0379464747536686423.

In short-term performance, WET moved -0.45% in the last hour and +3.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 66.32K.

HumidiFi (WET) Market Information

Rank No.851 Market Cap ￡ 16.04M￡ 16.04M ￡ 16.04M Volume (24H) ￡ 66.32K￡ 66.32K ￡ 66.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 69.75M￡ 69.75M ￡ 69.75M Circulation Supply 230.00M 230.00M 230.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 23.00% Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of HumidiFi is ￡ 16.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 66.32K. The circulating supply of WET is 230.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 69.75M.