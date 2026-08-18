HumidiFi Price(WET)
The live HumidiFi (WET) price today is ￡ 0.06975, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current WET to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06975 per WET.
HumidiFi currently ranks #851 by market capitalisation at ￡ 16.04M, with a circulating supply of 230.00M WET. During the last 24 hours, WET traded between ￡ 0.06951 (low) and ￡ 0.07162 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.2452744940917808448, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0379464747536686423.
In short-term performance, WET moved -0.45% in the last hour and +3.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 66.32K.
No.851
23.00%
SOL
The current Market Cap of HumidiFi is ￡ 16.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 66.32K. The circulating supply of WET is 230.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 69.75M.
-0.45%
-1.03%
+3.04%
+3.04%
Track the price changes of HumidiFi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0005305
|-1.03%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.00193
|+2.84%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.01126
|+19.25%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.00875
|-11.15%
Today, WET recorded a change of ￡ -0.0005305 (-1.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00193 (+2.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, WET saw a change of ￡ +0.01126 (+19.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.00875 (-11.15%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of HumidiFi (WET)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate HumidiFi recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the WET market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
WET_USDT is currently trading above the central pivot point of 0.07061 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.07083 closely aligned with this pivotal level. The price remains confined within a narrow range bounded by S1 and R1, indicating a short-term oscillatory consolidation pattern. As the pivot serves as a key dividing line between bullish and bearish forces, the current price slightly exceeds the midpoint, suggesting that bulls hold a slight edge in this localized market environment, while overall sentiment remains balanced. Both the MA group and EMA group are signaling buy opportunities, and the moving average configuration supports an upward trajectory. Additionally, the MACD has formed a golden cross, accompanied by signs of strengthening momentum indicators. The RSI is positioned in a neutral zone, avoiding extreme overbought or oversold conditions, which reflects moderate volatility. Furthermore, both fast and slow trend indicators are moving in tandem without any significant divergence, indicating stable market sentiment and a lack of strong directional impetus. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.07148, approximately 0.9% above the current price. On the downside, the first support level is at S1, around 0.06980, roughly 1.5% below the current price. Longer-term reference levels include R2 at 0.07229 and S2 at 0.06893. If the price manages to break through R1, it could target higher price ranges; conversely, a drop below S1 would likely bring prices back toward the lower support band. Overall, the key technical thresholds remain clearly defined.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of HumidiFi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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HumidiFi’s vision is to make Solana the home of the world’s most efficient, responsive, and transparent markets: true internet capital markets. The protocol redefines decentralized trading by merging on-chain execution with institutional-grade market-making logic, creating a system where liquidity is always active, adaptive, and optimized for performance.
For a more in-depth understanding of HumidiFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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