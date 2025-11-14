AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into AI Dev Agent (AIDEV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 00:54:04 (UTC+8)
AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for AI Dev Agent (AIDEV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 109.58K
Total Supply:
$ 400.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 77.68M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 564.27K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00782371
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00013484
Current Price:
$ 0.00141068
AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) Information

AI Dev Agent is an AI-powered, no-code platform that enables users to create fully functional digital products, including websites, games, apps, and more, using only natural language prompts. It automates the most time-consuming aspects of development, removing the need for traditional coding skills. Every project launched through the platform can issue its own token, paired to $AIDEV, allowing creators to establish independent economies and raise funds like Web3-native startups. The platform is backed by a strong network of strategic partners, including GameSwift and Cookie3, providing technical and ecosystem support.

Official Website:
https://aidevagent.xyz/

AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AIDEV tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AIDEV tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

