Accelerando is a movement on built around a simple conviction: Artificial intelligence is compounding, and the pace is no longer theoretical.

The world is not just changing quickly. It is changing faster than it was yesterday. Tomorrow it will be faster and if you think AI is the future then you think you think Accelerando is the future.

We felt as if the game recently has recently been over rotational and little upside when it comes to AI and decided instead pushing the culture of AI which can only be described by the word "Accelerando"

The term actually comes from the book "Accelerando by Charles Stross" where he speaks about the continuation of AI acceleration until we reach a point called "The Singularity"

A lot of the AI today can be seen by the influence of this book such as the imagery of Lobsters by prominent products such as OpenClawd and Moltbook which stems from Chaper 1 of the book called "The Lobsters"

Because of this the book has been called the AI prophecy of today for predicting a lot of what's happening today

AI will only continue to grow, bid the culture

Accelerando.