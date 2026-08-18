Backpack Price Today

The live Backpack (BP) price today is ￡ 0.3662, with a 5.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current BP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.3662 per BP.

Backpack currently ranks #250 by market capitalisation at ￡ 91.55M, with a circulating supply of 250.00M BP. During the last 24 hours, BP traded between ￡ 0.364 (low) and ￡ 0.3876 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.359238809525880192, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.086270226304828423.

In short-term performance, BP moved +0.16% in the last hour and +1.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 74.04K.

Backpack (BP) Market Information

Rank No.250 Market Cap ￡ 91.55M￡ 91.55M ￡ 91.55M Volume (24H) ￡ 74.04K￡ 74.04K ￡ 74.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 366.20M￡ 366.20M ￡ 366.20M Circulation Supply 250.00M 250.00M 250.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 999,999,846.98151595 999,999,846.98151595 999,999,846.98151595 Circulation Rate 24.99% Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Backpack is ￡ 91.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 74.04K. The circulating supply of BP is 250.00M, with a total supply of 999999846.98151595. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 366.20M.