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The live Backpack price today is 0.3662 GBP.BP market cap is 91,549,943.96463114089 GBP. Track real-time BP to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Backpack price today is 0.3662 GBP.BP market cap is 91,549,943.96463114089 GBP. Track real-time BP to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Backpack Price(BP)

1 BP to GBP Live Price:

￡0.267326
￡0.267326￡0.267326
-5.08%1D
GBP
Backpack (BP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:38:56 (UTC+8)

Backpack Price Today

The live Backpack (BP) price today is ￡ 0.3662, with a 5.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current BP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.3662 per BP.

Backpack currently ranks #250 by market capitalisation at ￡ 91.55M, with a circulating supply of 250.00M BP. During the last 24 hours, BP traded between ￡ 0.364 (low) and ￡ 0.3876 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.359238809525880192, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.086270226304828423.

In short-term performance, BP moved +0.16% in the last hour and +1.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 74.04K.

Backpack (BP) Market Information

No.250

￡ 91.55M
￡ 91.55M￡ 91.55M

￡ 74.04K
￡ 74.04K￡ 74.04K

￡ 366.20M
￡ 366.20M￡ 366.20M

250.00M
250.00M 250.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

999,999,846.98151595
999,999,846.98151595 999,999,846.98151595

24.99%

SOL

The current Market Cap of Backpack is ￡ 91.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 74.04K. The circulating supply of BP is 250.00M, with a total supply of 999999846.98151595. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 366.20M.

Backpack Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.364
￡ 0.364￡ 0.364
24H Low
￡ 0.3876
￡ 0.3876￡ 0.3876
24H High

￡ 0.364
￡ 0.364￡ 0.364

￡ 0.3876
￡ 0.3876￡ 0.3876

￡ 0.359238809525880192
￡ 0.359238809525880192￡ 0.359238809525880192

￡ 0.086270226304828423
￡ 0.086270226304828423￡ 0.086270226304828423

+0.16%

-5.08%

+1.27%

+1.27%

Backpack (BP) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Backpack for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.014307-5.08%
30 Days￡ -0.1179-24.36%
60 Days￡ -0.2306-38.64%
90 Days￡ +0.2341+177.21%
Backpack Price Change Today

Today, BP recorded a change of ￡ -0.014307 (-5.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Backpack 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.1179 (-24.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Backpack 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BP saw a change of ￡ -0.2306 (-38.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Backpack 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.2341 (+177.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Backpack (BP)?

Check out the Backpack Price History page now.

Analysis for Backpack

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Backpack recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Backpack market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the BP market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

BP_USDT is currently trading at 0.382 on the 4-hour timeframe, operating above the central pivot point of 0.3818. The price remains confined within a narrow range bounded by S1 and R1, indicating a balanced state between bullish and bearish forces. The moving average cluster suggests a buy signal arrangement, while the MACD indicator has formed a death cross pattern. The RSI reading is situated in the neutral zone, and both the fast and slow indicators show directional stratification. Momentum distribution appears fragmented, with volatility remaining at low levels. The nearest support level at 0.3778 lies just 1.1% away from the current price, whereas the nearest resistance level at 0.3877 is approximately 1.5% above the current price. The distant reference levels are set at S2 (0.3719) and R2 (0.3918). Key price levels are densely clustered around the boundaries of the current trading range.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Backpack's prices?

Several key factors influence Backpack (BP) token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Adoption of Backpack Exchange platform and user growth
4. Token utility and use cases within the ecosystem
5. Supply and demand dynamics
6. Partnerships and integrations
7. Regulatory developments affecting DEX platforms
8. Competition from other exchange tokens
9. Technical developments and platform updates
10. Broader DeFi market performance

Why do people want to know Backpack's price today?

People want to know Backpack (BP) price today for several key reasons:

1. Trading decisions - Investors need current prices to buy, sell, or hold positions effectively
2. Portfolio tracking - Monitor investment performance and calculate gains/losses
3. Market timing - Identify optimal entry/exit points based on price movements
4. Risk management - Assess position sizes and set stop-losses appropriately
5. FOMO/opportunity - Fear of missing profitable trades or investment chances

Real-time price data is crucial for making informed crypto decisions.

Price Prediction for Backpack

Backpack (BP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BP in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Backpack (BP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Backpack could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Backpack will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Backpack Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Backpack in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Backpack? Buying BP is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Backpack. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Backpack (BP) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Backpack will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Backpack (BP) Guide

What can you do with Backpack

Owning Backpack allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Backpack (BP) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Backpack (BP)

Backpack Exchange is a fully regulated global cryptocurrency exchange building an innovative, easy-to-use and compliant trading platform.

Backpack Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Backpack, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Backpack Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemCentralized Exchange (CEX) TokenDog-Themed

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Backpack

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:38:56 (UTC+8)

Backpack (BP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Backpack

BP USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BP with leverage. Explore BP USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Backpack (BP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Backpack price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BP/USDC
￡0.266304
￡0.266304￡0.266304
-5.31%
148.72K (USDT)
BP/USDT
￡0.267326
￡0.267326￡0.267326
-5.05%
196.38K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BP-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

BP
BP
GBP
GBP

1 BP = 0.267326 GBP