How to View MEXC Futures Account Assets and Open Positions For Improved Trading

Users can view assets available for trading in the Futures trading interface under Avail.









Users can also view assets under Wallets → Futures.













Users can view their current open positions at the bottom of the Futures trading interface. Information such as Position size, Estimated Liquidation Price, and Unrealized PNL will be displayed. Here, users can also add margin to their positions to reduce the risk of liquidation.





















Here, users can view all Open Positions across trading pairs.

















Perpetual Futures: Perpetual futures, also known as perpetual futures contracts, evolved from traditional financial futures contracts, with the key difference being that Perpetual futures, also known as perpetual futures contracts, evolved from traditional financial futures contracts, with the key difference being that perpetual futures have no settlement date. This means that as long as the position is not closed due to forced liquidation, it will remain open indefinitely.





Index Price: The comprehensive price index obtained by referencing the prices on major mainstream exchanges and calculating the weighted average of their prices. The The comprehensive price index obtained by referencing the prices on major mainstream exchanges and calculating the weighted average of their prices. The index price displayed on the current page is the BTC index price. The index price for BTC is obtained by referencing the prices on Bybit, HTX, and MEXC.





Fair Price: The real-time The real-time fair price of the futures, calculated based on the index price and market price. It is used to calculate the floating PNL of positions and determine position liquidation. It may deviate from the last price of the futures to avoid price manipulation.





Size (1 Cont): This represents the value of one contract for the futures. For This represents the value of one contract for the futures. For USDT-M Futures , each contract is measured in the quantity of the token. For Coin-M Futures, each contract is measured in US dollars. For example, the futures size for BTC is 1 contract = 0.0001 BTC.





Minimum Price Change: The minimum price fluctuation per contract for the futures. For example, the minimum price change of BTC is 0.1.





Minimum Order Amount: The minimum order quantity for a single order for the futures. For example, the minimum trading amount for BTC is 0.0001 BTC.





Limit Order Price Cap / Price Floor Ratio: The buy limit order price should be lower than or equal to (1 + Price Cap Ratio) x Index Price. The sell limit order price should be higher than or equal to (1 - Price Floor Ratio) x Index Price.





Maximum Open Order Quantity: Maximum number of open limit orders for each trading pair.





Price Protection: After enabling the price protection feature, if the TP/SL (trigger order) reaches the trigger price, and if the price difference between the last price and the fair price of the futures exceeds the set threshold for that futures, the After enabling the price protection feature, if the TP/SL (trigger order) reaches the trigger price, and if the price difference between the last price and the fair price of the futures exceeds the set threshold for that futures, the TP/SL (trigger order) will be rejected. Note that price protection will only take effect once enabled and will not apply to historical orders that were placed before it was enabled.





Initial Margin: The minimum required margin amount for opening a position.





Initial Margin Rate: The value of the position at the time of opening the position divided by the position margin. The initial margin rate corresponds to your The value of the position at the time of opening the position divided by the position margin. The initial margin rate corresponds to your leverage multiplier.





Maintenance Margin: The minimum required margin to maintain a position. When the margin balance of a position falls below the maintenance margin, the position will be liquidated or reduced. Maintenance Margin = Position Nominal Value x Maintenance Margin Rate.





Risk Limit: MEXC implements a risk limit mechanism for all trading accounts, utilizing a tiered margin model to manage risk. The leverage multiplier is determined based on the position size, with lower leverage multipliers available for larger positions. Users can adjust the leverage multiplier themselves, and the initial margin rate is calculated based on the user's chosen leverage multiplier.





Funding Rate: Based on the price difference between the perpetual futures market price and the spot market price, funding fees are periodically exchanged between long and short traders. When the market is bullish, the funding rate is positive, and long traders in perpetual futures trading will pay funding fees to short traders. Conversely, when the market is bearish, the Based on the price difference between the perpetual futures market price and the spot market price, funding fees are periodically exchanged between long and short traders. When the market is bullish, the funding rate is positive, and long traders in perpetual futures trading will pay funding fees to short traders. Conversely, when the market is bearish, the funding rate is negative, and short traders in perpetual futures trading will pay funding fees to long traders.





Unrealized PNL: The PNL of the long/short position displayed before closing the position.

Long: Quantity (cont) x Futures Size (cont) x (Fair Price - Average Entry Price)

Short: Quantity (cont) x Futures Size (cont) x (Average Entry Price - Fair Price)





PNL: The PNL of the long/short position displayed after closing the position.

Long: Quantity (cont) x Futures Size (cont) x (Average Close Price - Average Entry Price)

Short: Quantity (cont) x Futures Size (cont) x (Average Entry Price - Average Close Price)





Amount and Filled Amount: "Amount" refers to the desired trading volume set by the user before placing an order. When users place large orders, the order is usually split into multiple smaller orders, which are filled sequentially. "Filled Amount" refers to the actual quantity that has been traded. When the order amount equals the filled amount, it means the order has been completely filled.





Order Price and Filled Price: "Order Price" refers to the desired trading price entered by the user when placing an order. If a user chooses a "Order Price" refers to the desired trading price entered by the user when placing an order. If a user chooses a limit order , the order price is the price entered by the user. If the user selects a market order, the order price depends on the actual trading results. When users place large orders, the order is usually split into multiple smaller orders, which are filled sequentially. Due to market fluctuations, the actual filled price of each order may vary. "Filled Price" refers to the average of these actual filled prices.





Avg Entry Price: The average cost to open a position.





Avg Close Price: The average price of all closed positions.





Realized PNL: All realized profits and losses generated by the position, including trading fees, funding costs, and closing PNL. (Excluding portions of trading fees offset using vouchers and MX.)





Total Equity: Wallet Balance + Unrealized PNL.





Wallet Balance: Total Inbound Transfers – Total Outbound Transfers + Realized PNL.









