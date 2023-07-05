Differences between USDT-M and COIN-M futures

The USDT-M futures (USDT margined futures) provided by the MEXC is a forward futures, which is a linear derivative product quoted and settled in USDT. USDT is a stable cryptocurrency linked to the value of the US dollar.
Types
USDT-M futures
COIN-M futures
Commonly known as
Forward Futres
Inverse Futures
Settlement
USDT
Multi-crypto settlement mechanism
Margin
USDT
Multi-crypto
When the bull market comes, investors are more inclined to continue to hold the encrypted assets in their hands. Since COIN-M futures are settled in coins, profits are directly converted into long-term positions in cryptocurrency, which is an excellent way to accumulate the cryptocurrency MEXCers see in the long-term.
Disclaimer: The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.