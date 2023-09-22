Setting Take-Profit and Stop-Loss for Futures Trading





When trading futures on MEXC, setting up take-profit and stop-loss is crucial. It can help MEXCers better manage their funds, control risks, and cultivate disciplined trading habits.









On the MEXC platform, there are two scenarios where the take profit and stop loss (TP/SL) feature are used: one before opening a position and the other while holding a position:





The TP/SL feature before opening a position refers to setting trigger conditions (ROE or PNL) for a close order in advance. When the last price, fair price, or index price reaches the pre-set trigger price, the system will close the position at the best market price based on the pre-set trigger price and quantity, achieving the goal of taking profit or stopping loss. This allows users to automatically settle at their desired profit value or avoid unnecessary losses.





The TP/SL feature while holding a position involves directly setting a market price TP/SL. This can be done through Entire Position or Partial Position (website). Users pre-set trigger conditions (conditions such as ROE, PNL, or USDT) for close orders. When the last price, fair price, or index price reaches the pre-set price, the system will close the position at the best market price based on the pre-set price and quantity.





MEXC has added take-profit reverse and stop-loss reverse features in futures trading to help MEXCers better utilize both sides of the market to profit.









This involves pre-setting TP/SL for the position you are about to open. At the time of opening a position, you can click on the TP/SL settings option. Then, you can choose to set the last price, fair price, or index price as the trigger price for TP/SL. When the order is filled at a limit price or market price (partially or fully), the system will immediately place the TP/SL order at the trigger price pre-set by the user.





Users can choose from three setting modes: USDT (trigger price), ROE, and PNL. If the ROE is selected for TP/SL, the trigger price and expected PNL will be calculated based on the ROE, and so on.





The system supports using ROE or PNL to set up TP/SL orders, but the set ROE and PNL are for reference purposes only. Trading fees, changes in the average entry price, and the actual filled price during trading will all affect the actual ROE and PNL. Adding to a position will change the average entry price, but the trigger price for TP/SL is determined at the time of creation and will not change accordingly.









When holding a position, MEXC provides two ways to set TP/SL: Entire Position and Partial Position (website).









When using this feature for the entire position (whether adding to or reducing it), you pre-set a close order with trigger conditions (such as ROE, PNL, or USDT conditions). When the last price, fair price, or index price reaches the pre-set price, the system will close the position at the best market price based on the pre-set price and quantity.





When closing the position, the TP/SL will be automatically canceled by the system.









If you select take-profit reverse when setting a position TP, the same number of positions will be opened in reverse at the market price after all the positions with take-profit triggered are closed. If the reverse position orders cannot be fully filled due to market volatility, you will be notified via email, SMS and in-app notifications.









If you select stop-loss reverse when setting a position SL, the same number of positions will be opened in reverse at market price after all the positions with stop-loss triggered are closed. If the reverse position orders cannot be fully filled due to market volatility, you will be notified via email, SMS and in-app notifications.









When using this feature for partial positions, users can pre-set closing orders with trigger conditions (such as ROE, PNL, or USDT). When the last price, fair price, or index price reaches the pre-set price, the system will close the partial position at the best market price based on the pre-set price and quantity.





When closing the position, the TP/SL will be automatically canceled by the system.





TP/SL orders may fail to be placed due to factors such as market volatility and insufficient closeable positions. Once triggered, the close orders will be placed at the market price, but the market orders may not be filled due to market volatility. There may be a deviation between the filled price and the pre-set price.





Under the "Open Position" section, you can click on [Add] in the "TP/SL" column to set TP/SL for the crypto you currently hold. Select your desired trigger conditions (ROE, PNL, or USDT) and quantity for placing the order.







































































































































































