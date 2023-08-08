mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day
Home/Guide/Beginner's Guides/Futures/Funding Rate Explained

Funding Rate Explained

#Futures
#Technical Analysis
#Beginners
#Basic Concepts
#Advanced
2023.08.8 MEXC
Share

1. What is the Funding Rate?


The funding rate is the price difference between the perpetual futures market price and the spot price, and it involves regular exchanges of funding fees between long and short traders. When the market is trending upward and the funding rate is positive, long traders of perpetual futures will pay funding fees to short traders. Conversely, when the market is trending downward and the funding rate is negative, short traders of perpetual futures will pay funding fees to long traders.

2. Why is the Funding Rate Mechanism Necessary?


The primary purpose of the funding rate mechanism is to allow the market to self-regulate by facilitating the regular exchange of funding fees between long and short traders, thereby anchoring the perpetual futures market price to the spot price.

Perpetual futures do not have an expiration date and can be held indefinitely as long as they are not liquidated. This makes perpetual futures trading similar to spot trading. However, in order to ensure that the perpetual futures market price stays close to the spot price, a mechanism is required to anchor the price, which is where the funding rate mechanism comes into play.

3. How is the Funding Rate Calculated?


3.1 USDT-M Perpetual Contracts Funding Rate Calculation:


Funding Fee = Position Value x Funding Rate
Position Value = Quantity Held (in tokens) x Fair Price

Example: Trader A holds a long position of 10 BTC in BTC/USDT perpetual futures, and the current fair price is 10,000 USDT. The current funding rate is 0.01%.

Current Position Value = 10 x 10,000 = 100,000 USDT
Funding Fee = 100,000 x 0.01% = 10 USDT

Since the funding rate is positive (0.01%), the long position holders must pay this fee to the short position holders. Therefore, Trader A needs to pay 10 USDT as the funding fee, while the short position holder with an equal futures quantity will receive 10 USDT as the funding fee.

3.2 Coin-M Perpetual Futures Funding Rate Calculation:


Funding Fee = Position Value x Funding Rate
Position Value = Quantity Held (in cont.) x Contract Size / Fair Price

Example: Trader A holds a long position of 100 contracts in BTC/USD perpetual futures. The size of 1 contract of BTC/USD is 100 USD, and the current fair price is 10,000 USDT. The current funding rate is 0.01%.

Position Value = 100 * 100 / 10,000 = 1 BTC
Funding Fee = 1 BTC x 0.01% = 0.0001 BTC

Since the funding fee is positive (0.01%), the long position holders must pay this fee to the short position holders. Therefore, Trader A needs to pay 0.0001 BTC as the funding fee, while the short position holder with an equal futures quantity will receive 0.0001 BTC as the funding fee.

4. How to Check the Funding Rate


On the futures trading page, you can view the current upcoming funding rate above the K-line chart. The countdown indicates the time remaining until the settlement period.


Note: The funding rates for different trading pairs may vary. Users need to check the funding rate based on their selected trading pair.

In the upper right corner of the Futures Orders section, select [Funding Fees] to view all the past funding fees that have been settled.


5. Funding Fee Settlement Period


MEXC does not charge any funding fees to users. Instead, funding fees are collected between position-holding users.

All MEXC perpetual contracts are set to settle funding fees every 8 hours at 00:00 UTC, 08:00 UTC, and 16:00 UTC.

Traders are only required to pay or receive funding fees if they hold positions at the funding fee settlement time. If you close your position before the funding fee settlement time, you will not incur any funding fees.

If the funding rate is positive, long positions will pay funding fees to short positions. Conversely, if the funding rate is negative, short positions will pay funding fees to long positions.

The funding fees paid by traders will be deducted from their available margin. When a trader does not have sufficient available margin, the funding fee will be deducted from the position margin. In this case, the liquidation price will gradually approach the fair price due to the deduction of funding fees, thus increasing the risk of liquidation.


In the cryptocurrency futures market, the funding rate plays a crucial role, ensuring that the price difference between the futures and spot market stays within equilibrium, allowing prices to return to normal levels. Overall, this serves to restrict malicious manipulation of futures prices. In the short term, funding rates are explicit indicators of market liquidity and activity, indicating investors' willingness to pay fees for leverage.


Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risk. This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.




Beginner Benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download App
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM