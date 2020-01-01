POPCAT (POPCAT) Tokenomics
Πληροφορίες POPCAT (POPCAT)
Popcat is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
POPCAT (POPCAT) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για POPCAT (POPCAT), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Σε βάθος δομή Token POPCAT (POPCAT)
Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token POPCAT. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.
Popcat (SOL) is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain. As of the latest available research, detailed technical documentation on its token economics is limited compared to more established projects. However, based on the most relevant and up-to-date analysis, here is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, structured according to your requested categories:
Issuance Mechanism
- Popcat (SOL) was launched as a memecoin on Solana.
- The specific issuance mechanism (e.g., whether it was a fair launch, presale, or airdrop) is not detailed in the available research. Memecoins on Solana often use fair launch or community-driven distribution, but without explicit documentation, the exact method for Popcat cannot be confirmed.
Allocation Mechanism
- No official allocation table or breakdown is available in the current research corpus.
- Typically, memecoins may allocate tokens to liquidity pools, community incentives, and sometimes to the team or early contributors, but for Popcat, the precise allocation percentages and categories are not disclosed in the available sources.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Market Activity Driven:
Popcat’s market performance is highly correlated with the influx of new buyers and trading activity on decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Spikes in market cap and trading volume are primarily driven by new participants entering the market.
- Speculative Utility:
As a memecoin, Popcat’s primary use is speculative trading. There is no evidence of additional utility such as governance, staking, or protocol-level incentives.
- Community Engagement:
The token’s growth and local market tops are strongly influenced by community engagement and the onboarding of new users, rather than recurring user activity or protocol incentives.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting Mechanism Documented:
There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting schedule for Popcat. This is typical for many memecoins, which often have fully liquid supplies from launch to encourage trading and viral adoption.
Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks:
Since there is no documented locking or vesting, there are no scheduled unlocks for Popcat tokens.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Not explicitly documented; likely fair launch or community-driven
|Allocation
|No official breakdown available
|Usage & Incentives
|Speculative trading; market activity driven by new buyers
|Locking
|No formal locking or vesting mechanism
|Unlocking
|No scheduled unlocks; supply likely fully liquid from launch
Analysis and Implications
- Market Dependency:
Popcat’s value and activity are highly dependent on continuous onboarding of new users. This creates a volatile environment where price and market cap can spike rapidly with new interest but may decline just as quickly if momentum fades.
- Lack of Structured Incentives:
The absence of staking, governance, or protocol-level incentives means Popcat’s appeal is almost entirely community- and meme-driven. This can lead to rapid cycles of hype and decline.
- No Locking/Unlocking:
The lack of vesting or lock-up periods means there is no supply-side restriction to dampen volatility, which can be both an advantage (liquidity, accessibility) and a risk (potential for large dumps).
Limitations
- Transparency:
The lack of a published whitepaper or detailed tokenomics documentation limits the ability to provide a more granular analysis.
- Speculative Nature:
As with most memecoins, Popcat’s economics are less about structured incentives and more about viral community engagement and speculative trading.
Actionable Insight:
If you are considering participating in Popcat (SOL), be aware that its economics are typical of memecoins: high risk, high volatility, and driven by community sentiment rather than fundamental utility or structured incentives. Always conduct further due diligence and be cautious of the risks associated with such assets.
Tokenomics POPCAT (POPCAT): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του POPCAT (POPCAT) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός POPCAT token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα POPCAT token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του POPCAT, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του POPCAT token!
Πώς να Αγοράσετε POPCAT
Ενδιαφέρεστε να προσθέσετε POPCAT (POPCAT) στο χαρτοφυλάκιό σας; Η MEXC υποστηρίζει διάφορες μεθόδους αγοράς POPCAT, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των πιστωτικών καρτών, των τραπεζικών μεταφορών και των συναλλαγών peer-to-peer. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC κάνει την αγορά crypto εύκολη και ασφαλή.
POPCAT (POPCAT) Ιστορικό τιμών
Η ανάλυση του ιστορικού των τιμών POPCAT βοηθά τους χρήστες να κατανοήσουν τις προηγούμενες κινήσεις της αγοράς, τα βασικά επίπεδα στήριξης/αντίστασης και τα μοτίβα μεταβλητότητας. Είτε παρακολουθείτε τα υψηλά όλων των εποχών είτε εντοπίζετε τάσεις, τα ιστορικά δεδομένα αποτελούν κρίσιμο μέρος της πρόβλεψης των τιμών και της τεχνικής ανάλυσης.
Πρόβλεψη Τιμής POPCAT
Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το POPCAT; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του POPCAT συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.
Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;
Η MEXC είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία ανταλλακτήρια crypto στον κόσμο, το οποίο εμπιστεύονται εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να ξεκινήσετε τις συναλλαγές σε crypto.
Αποποίηση ευθυνών
Τα δεδομένα Tokenomics σε αυτήν τη σελίδα προέρχονται από πηγές τρίτων. Το MEXC δεν εγγυάται την ακρίβειά τους. Παρακαλείστε να διεξάγετε ενδελεχή έρευνα πριν επενδύσετε.
Αγόρασε POPCAT (POPCAT)
Ποσό
1 POPCAT = 0.295 USD