2025-08-21

From Presale to $1B? Pudgy Penguins Rival Bitcoin Penguins Is Next

Bitcoin Penguins is bringing the true meme coin era back with the goal to achieve $1B FDV in Q4 after its upcoming launch. With its first listing confirmed for September 2nd, the BPENGU token presale has already raised $3.9m, showing that investors are all for its insanely ambitious price mission (and its even crazier goal [...] The post From Presale to $1B? Pudgy Penguins Rival Bitcoin Penguins Is Next appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/21
Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 21

The post Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 21 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices fell in Malaysia on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 453.31 Malaysian Ringgits (MYR) per gram, down compared with the MYR 454.48 it cost on Wednesday. The price for Gold decreased to MYR 5,287.28 per tola from MYR 5,301.02 per tola a day earlier. Unit measure Gold Price in MYR 1 Gram 453.31 10 Grams 4,533.12 Tola 5,287.28 Troy Ounce 14,099.60 FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Malaysia by adapting international prices (USD/MYR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. Gold has an inverse correlation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21
Whales Grab 100M ADA in 24H, Is a Rally Coming?

The post Whales Grab 100M ADA in 24H, Is a Rally Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights Whale wallets accumulate 100 million ADA, signaling strong interest during recent price stabilization. Cardano forms an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern, with breakout potential above key neckline level. ADA trades near $0.875 as traders eye $1 resistance and monitor volume for breakout confirmation. Whales Grab 100M ADA in 24H, Is a Rally Coming? Data from Ali Mertinez confirms a sharp rise in Cardano (ADA) accumulation by whale wallets over the past 24 hours. These wallets, holding between 1 million and 100 million ADA, collectively added 100 million tokens during this period. The spike is visible in the chart as a noticeable jump in the shaded region, which tracks whale holdings. This increase in holdings comes during a brief recovery in ADA’s price, currently trading at $0.875. While this type of accumulation has historically coincided with upcoming upward moves, it remains uncertain whether the same pattern will repeat. The recent move could indicate renewed buying interest from large holders following a drop in price over the last week. Source: Ali Martinez/X Technical Setup Shows Inverse Head and Shoulders Pattern According to CryptosRus, Cardano appears to be forming an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern on the 9-day chart. This pattern often appears after a prolonged downtrend and can suggest a reversal if completed. It features three troughs, with the middle one forming the lowest point. 🔵 According to this, Cardano is forming a massive Inverse Head & Shoulders on the 9-Day chart. If this plays out, $ADA below $1 should be considered a huge discount! 💸 Source: TapTools pic.twitter.com/eSmHv4vHE9 — CryptosRus (@CryptosR_Us) August 20, 2025 A neckline drawn across the interim highs is currently acting as resistance. ADA is approaching this neckline, and a daily close above it with increased trading volume would confirm the structure. Until that breakout occurs,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21
Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion In Hours of Launch

The post Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion In Hours of Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kanye West, the renowned rapper, has recently launched a new meme coin (YZY) based on the Solana blockchain. Within hours of launch, this Solana meme coin market cap crossed $3 billion, likely driven by investor frenzy. West and his team has already planned a new ecosystem around YZY, involving a payment processor and a card. Kanye West Launches Solana Meme Coin “YZY” According to data from GMGN, Kanye West’s Solana meme coin YZY, quickly reached a market cap of $3 billion within hours of launch. However, on-chain data shows that the top six holder addresses collectively control 90.38% of the YZY token supply, raising concerns about concentrated ownership. The announcement comes as the frenzy around Solana-based meme coins is picking up once again, with Pump.fun crossing $800 million in lifetime revenue. Along with the meme coin launch, the Yeezy Money official website unveiled two additional offerings: YE Pay, a cryptocurrency payment processor, and YZY Card, a debit card tool aimed at enabling seamless crypto transactions. According to data from lp4fun, a suspected team address (5wbbjk…Z6wMcp) added 30 million YZY tokens as single-sided liquidity to the YZY-USDC Meteora Pool within the price range of $3.171607 to $4.492907, creating the largest resistance zone for YZY. YSZ solana Meme coiin Gets Strong Liquidity Boost | Source: lp4fun The social buzz around YZY meme coin is very high, driven by Kanye’s brand and the project’s DeFi features. However, market analysts have raised over Kanye’s actual involvement and the overall legitimacy of the initiative. While YE Pay and YZY Card introduce practical use cases that could provide long-term utility, the current momentum seems largely fueled by speculation. YZY Memecoin Faces Pump and Dump The Solana meme coin launched by Kanye West is seeing a strong pump-and-dump activity. As of writing, the token value has dropped…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21
Top Decentralized Crypto Projects Leading Web3 Adoption

The post Top Decentralized Crypto Projects Leading Web3 Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the leading decentralized crypto projects driving Web3 innovation, including Ethereum, Solana, Chainlink, Uniswap, and Filecoin. The rise of Web3 is transforming how the internet functions, shifting control away from centralized corporations and toward user-owned, transparent ecosystems. At the center of this evolution are blockchain-based projects driving decentralization across finance, data, and applications. While established names like Ethereum and Solana lead the charge, newer projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are beginning to draw attention for their potential to rival the explosive growth seen in past bull runs. Ethereum (ETH): The Foundation of Web3 Ethereum remains the backbone of Web3, powering decentralized applications (dApps), DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs. Its move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake has improved scalability and sustainability, positioning it to support the next wave of decentralized adoption. Solana (SOL): The High-Speed Contender Solana is a go-to network for Web3 gaming and NFT platforms thanks to its unmatched transaction speeds and low fees. Using a mix of Proof of History and Proof of Stake, Solana processes thousands of transactions per second, making it one of the most scalable ecosystems in crypto. Chainlink (LINK): Real-World Connectivity Chainlink serves as the bridge between blockchain smart contracts and off-chain data. Its decentralized oracle technology ensures secure access to external data feeds, APIs, and payment systems, enabling advanced use cases in DeFi, insurance, and logistics. A Rising Force in the Web3 Space While Chainlink was once hailed as a key piece of infrastructure during the last bull cycle, analysts believe MAGACOIN FINANCE could surpass that. With a fully audited, secure network and expanding utility, the project has already captured investor attention. Early forecasts suggest that MAGACOIN FINANCE’s momentum and scarcity-driven demand could replicate – or even exceed – Chainlink’s last major rally. Experts note that a modest $2,000 allocation could grow into…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21
Dollar Subdued Ahead Of Powell’s Interest Rate Clues

The post Dollar Subdued Ahead Of Powell’s Interest Rate Clues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX Faces Crucial Test: Dollar Subdued Ahead Of Powell’s Interest Rate Clues Skip to content Home News Forex News Asia FX Faces Crucial Test: Dollar Subdued Ahead of Powell’s Interest Rate Clues Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-powell-outlook/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21
Goldman Sachs Predicts Trillion-Dollar Stablecoin Boom In Crypto Market

The post Goldman Sachs Predicts Trillion-Dollar Stablecoin Boom In Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21
Top 5 Decentralized Crypto Projects Building the Future of Web3

The rise of Web3 is transforming how the internet functions, shifting control away from centralized corporations and toward user-owned, transparent […] The post Top 5 Decentralized Crypto Projects Building the Future of Web3 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/21
Stellar (XLM) Price Faces Further Downtrend as Outflows Show No End

The post Stellar (XLM) Price Faces Further Downtrend as Outflows Show No End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XLM has been experiencing significant volatility and facing a drawdown as investor sentiment weakens. Despite attempts at recovery, the altcoin is struggling to reclaim its former highs.  Market conditions continue to worsen, with investors largely hesitant to re-enter the market, contributing to the ongoing decline in price. Stellar Investors Are Uncertain The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) has been stuck below the zero line since the start of the month, signaling strong outflows from XLM. This indicates that investor uncertainty is hindering new inflows into the asset. As the CMF stays negative, it reflects a lack of confidence in XLM’s short-term prospects. Investors appear to be pulling out their funds, leading to a sustained bearish sentiment in the market.  Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. XLM CMF. Source: TradingView The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for XLM has also slipped below the neutral line, reinforcing the bearish outlook. The RSI is a critical indicator that tracks momentum and market conditions, and its current position shows growing weakness for XLM.  With the RSI trending downward, the broader market environment for XLM remains unfavorable. This further supports the notion that, for the time being, the altcoin is under significant selling pressure, and any potential recovery seems distant. XLM RSI. Source: TradingView XLM Price Is Not Noticing A Downtrend XLM’s price is currently at $0.40, and they are attempting to hold this level as support. However, given the current market conditions and the indicators mentioned above, it seems unlikely that XLM will recover its losses in the short term. The Parabolic SAR above the candlesticks confirms the ongoing downtrend, making it difficult for the altcoin to reverse its trajectory. The next significant support level for XLM is at $0.35, which it last visited over a month ago. If the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21
AVAX Records a Modest Rally But Traders Tip Rollblock as the Safer Bet for Long-Term Growth

The post AVAX Records a Modest Rally But Traders Tip Rollblock as the Safer Bet for Long-Term Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News While trending cryptocurrencies face volatility, GambleFi platform Rollblock (RBLK) emerges as a compelling alternative for investors seeking stable, long-term growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding GambleFi sector. Rollblock: The New Standard In Crypto Gaming Rollblock has solidified its position as a pioneer in the GambleFi revolution, operating a fully functional Web3 gaming platform for over 12 months. The platform has facilitated more than $15 million in total wagers, proving genuine user adoption and consistent revenue generation that sets it apart from many of the hype-driven speculative crypto projects. The gaming library spans over 12,000 titles. Users will find classic casino favorites like poker and blackjack, live games and even innovative blockchain-exclusive games powered by AI. The recent integration of live sports betting adds another entertainment option, further enhancing the Rollblock experience. Rollblock’s tokenomics design is where things get interesting. The project implements a sophisticated dual-mechanism approach to value creation. The platform reinvests up to 30% of weekly revenue toward RBLK token buybacks from the open market. This repurchased supply is then strategically divided: 40% distributed as crypto staking rewards to holders, while 60% undergoes permanent burning to reduce the circulating supply. This model ensures sustainable appreciation regardless of market conditions, while allowing holders to tap into a passive income stream while enjoying their favorite games. Rollblock Highlights: Proven track record with 12+ months of successful live operations Over $15 million in processed wagers demonstrating real user engagement Revolutionary revenue-sharing model benefiting all RBLK token holders SolidProof security audits ensuring platform integrity and user protection Anjouan Gaming regulatory license providing full legal compliance Deflationary tokenomics with capped supply supporting price appreciation This combination of cutting-edge technology, reward incentives, and regulatory adherence positions Rollblock at the forefront of the emerging GambleFi sector, where decentralized finance principles intersect with the multi-billion-dollar…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21
