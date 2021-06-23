OP (OP) Tokenomics
Ethereum’s layer-two scaling solution Optimism introduced its new governance token OP for the Token House – one of the two hubs constituting the protocol’s new governance system, Optimism Collective. Early users of the network will be granted the opportunity to receive OP airdrops in Q2, 2022, which accounts for 5% of the asset’s total supply.
Optimism’s OP token is central to the governance, incentive, and growth mechanisms of the Optimism ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: The initial total supply of OP tokens at genesis was 4,294,967,296.
- Inflation: The OP token supply is subject to inflation at a rate determined and approved by governance. The exact annual inflation rate is set by the Optimism governance process and may change over time.
Allocation Mechanism
The OP token was distributed across several key categories to align incentives and foster ecosystem growth. The following table summarizes the main allocations:
|Category
|Percentage
|Description
|Ecosystem Fund
|25%
|Incentivizes development and growth via grants, governance, partnerships, and seed funding.
|Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF)
|20%
|Rewards public goods and impactful contributions to the ecosystem.
|User Airdrops
|19%
|Distributed in multiple waves to reward users for positive behaviors and contributions.
|Core Contributors
|19%
|Allocated to individuals who built and continue to develop Optimism.
|Sugar Xaddies (Investors)
|17%
|Early investors who funded the project.
Further breakdowns:
- The Ecosystem Fund is split into Governance Fund (5.4%), Partner Fund (5.4%), Seed Fund (5.4%), and Unallocated (8.8%) for future programs.
- 14% of the total supply is reserved for future airdrops.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Governance
- OP Token House: OP holders participate in on-chain governance, voting on protocol upgrades, funding proposals, and ecosystem initiatives.
- Two-House System: Governance is divided between the Token House (OP holders) and the Citizens’ House (focused on public goods funding).
Incentives
- Ecosystem Fund: Grants and incentives to projects, developers, and communities to drive adoption and innovation.
- Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF): Rewards contributors for impactful work after the fact, funded by a 20% reserve and network revenues.
- Airdrops: Multiple airdrops reward users for positive-sum behaviors, early adoption, governance participation, and community engagement.
- Liquidity Mining & Partnerships: Significant allocations are directed to liquidity mining programs and strategic partnerships to bootstrap activity and liquidity.
Example: Airdrop #1 Eligibility Tiers
|Tier
|Description
|Eligible Addresses
|OP per Address
|Optimism Users
|Used Optimism before June 23, 2021
|85,067
|811.87
|Repeat OP Users
|Used Optimism >4 unique weeks in the past year
|19,386
|1,754.67
|DAO Voters
|Active DAO governance participants
|82,239
|423.03
|Multisig Signers
|Signers on active multisig wallets
|19,543
|1,137.31
|Gitcoin Donors
|Donated via Gitcoin
|23,743
|936.13
|Priced out of ETH
|Users active on other chains due to ETH costs
|74,280
|234.18
Locking Mechanism
- Core Contributors & Investors: Allocations to core contributors and investors are subject to lockup periods and vesting schedules. These mechanisms are designed to align long-term incentives and prevent immediate large-scale token sales.
- Vesting: While the exact vesting schedules are not detailed in the available data, it is confirmed that both core contributors and investor allocations are locked and released over time.
- Airdrops: User airdrops are typically not subject to lockups, allowing immediate use by recipients.
Unlocking Time
- Linear Unlocks: OP tokens allocated to core contributors and investors are released gradually according to a vesting schedule, typically over several years. This ensures a steady, predictable increase in circulating supply rather than sudden large unlocks.
- Airdrop and Ecosystem Allocations: These are distributed in waves, with future airdrops and grants scheduled as the ecosystem evolves.
- RetroPGF and Ecosystem Fund: Distributed based on governance decisions and program milestones.
Usage in the Ecosystem
- Governance: Voting on protocol upgrades, funding, and ecosystem direction.
- Incentives: Used to reward developers, users, and projects for contributions and activity.
- Public Goods Funding: Direct support for infrastructure, tooling, and community initiatives.
- Liquidity Mining: Incentivizing liquidity provision on DeFi protocols within the Optimism ecosystem.
Summary Table: OP Token Allocation
|Category
|% of Supply
|Locking/Vesting
|Usage/Mechanism
|Ecosystem Fund
|25%
|Programmatic
|Grants, incentives, governance, partnerships
|RetroPGF
|20%
|Programmatic
|Retroactive rewards for public goods
|User Airdrops
|19%
|Immediate
|User rewards, community engagement
|Core Contributors
|19%
|Locked/Vested
|Team, ongoing development
|Investors (Sugar Xaddies)
|17%
|Locked/Vested
|Early backers, long-term alignment
Additional Notes
- Bridging and Locking: The OP ecosystem uses smart contracts (e.g., ETHLockbox) for managing liquidity and bridging between Ethereum and OP Mainnet, with mechanisms for locking and unlocking assets during cross-chain operations.
- Governance Evolution: The governance structure is designed for progressive decentralization, with ongoing experimentation in incentive and voting mechanisms.
Implications and Analysis
- Long-Term Alignment: The combination of lockups, vesting, and programmatic distributions is intended to align incentives for all stakeholders and prevent short-term speculation from undermining the ecosystem.
- Ecosystem Growth: The large allocations to ecosystem funds and public goods funding reflect a strong commitment to sustainable, community-driven growth.
- Governance Experimentation: The two-house governance model and retroactive funding mechanisms are innovative approaches to decentralized decision-making and public goods support.
In summary, Optimism’s OP token economics are designed to balance immediate ecosystem growth with long-term sustainability, using a mix of proactive and retroactive incentives, robust governance, and carefully structured lockups and unlocks.
