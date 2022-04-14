Slam (SLAM) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i Slam (SLAM), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
USD

Slam (SLAM) Information

A revolutionary ecosystem powered by a DeFi Casino, Advanced Charts App, Swap Platform. Slam Token has delivered 4 working products in just one month.

Slam Charts: The Only Charts App for BSC

With Slam Charts, you are able to see each token’s market cap data & Lp amount; both for v1 and for v2. Keep track of your favorite tokens and enjoy the simplicity. You can easily search & track BSC tokens, keep track of 4 wallets simultaneously, calculate tokens worth in USD & crypto currencies. Last but not least, you can add any token or whale wallet to your watchlist to receive push notifications for big buys/sells with the new “Whale Radar” feature!

Slam Swap: Most User Friendly Swap Platform of BSC

Slam Swap will automatically detect the version you should use for a specific token to get the best price. In addition to that, Slam Swap adjusts the correct slippage for you! (There are currently +30 tokens that have this feature but more will be added in the future). SlamSwap has the potential to be the next big DEX.

Slam Vegas: Future of Crypto Gambling

A sophisticated crypto casino with live dealers and over 100 games. Slam Vegas will have blackjack, roulette and baccarat with live dealers, slot games and live games (such as Crazy Time etc.) in our lobby.

Slam Crash

Our OG crash game is now moved to a new domain and it’s separated from Slam Vegas completely. You will now be able to deposit and withdraw BNB or $SLAM to play the crash game. (New tokens will be added on a regular basis) In the new version of the game, there will be features only available for SLAM holders.

Slam Token aims to stand apart from the crowd by building new utilities that benefits the BSC community.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://slamtoken.com/

Slam (SLAM) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Slam (SLAM), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 1.67M
Samlet udbud
$ 755.00B
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 345.53B
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 60.59B
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.893592
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.082845
Slam (SLAM) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for Slam (SLAM) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal SLAM tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange SLAM tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår SLAM's tokenomics, kan du udforske SLAM tokens live-pris!

SLAM Prisprediktion

Vil du vide, hvor SLAM måske er på vej hen? Vores SLAM prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.

Køb krypto med kun 1 USDT: Din nemmeste vej til krypto!

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.