Monero (XMR) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i Monero (XMR), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
Monero (XMR) Information

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://www.getmonero.org/
Hvidbog:
https://github.com/monero-project/research-lab/blob/master/whitepaper/whitepaper.pdf
Block Explorer:
http://moneroblocks.info/

Markedsværdi:
$ 4.48B
Samlet udbud
--
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 18.45M
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
--
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 518.22
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.21296699345111847
Nuværende pris:
$ 242.63
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Monero (XMR)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan XMR tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed to provide secure, untraceable, and decentralized value transfer. Its token economics are shaped by its unique issuance, allocation, usage, and incentive mechanisms, as well as its approach to locking and unlocking. Below is a comprehensive breakdown:

Issuance Mechanism

MechanismDetails
ConsensusProof-of-Work (PoW) using the RandomX algorithm (ASIC-resistant, CPU-friendly)
Block RewardsMiners receive block rewards and transaction fees for producing blocks
Emission Schedule- Initial emission: Decreasing block rewards over time
- Tail emission: After June 2022, a perpetual block reward of 0.6 XMR per block (every ~2 minutes) ensures ongoing miner incentives and network security. This results in a low, predictable inflation rate (annual expansion <0.87%).
Supply CapNo hard cap; perpetual tail emission ensures continuous supply but at a diminishing rate

Allocation Mechanism

MechanismDetails
Initial AllocationNo pre-mine, no ICO, no founder or team allocation. All XMR is distributed via mining.
Ongoing AllocationAll new XMR is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees.
Community FundingMonero is 100% community-sponsored. Donations are accepted for development and operations. No central treasury or foundation controls token allocation.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

MechanismDetails
Medium of ExchangeXMR is used for peer-to-peer payments, goods, and services, with privacy by default.
Transaction FeesXMR is used to pay network transaction fees (gas), which are dynamic based on network congestion and transaction size.
Miner IncentivesMiners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
No StakingMonero does not support staking or liquidity provision mechanisms.
No GovernanceXMR holders do not have voting rights, profit-sharing, or claims on project capital.

Locking Mechanism

MechanismDetails
Transaction LockMonero supports optional transaction-level locking. Senders can specify a lock time, preventing recipients from spending received XMR until the lock expires.
Network-wide LockNo protocol-level staking, vesting, or network-enforced token locks.

Unlocking Time

MechanismDetails
Transaction UnlockIf a transaction is locked, the recipient must wait until the specified block height or time before spending the XMR. The unlock time is visible in the wallet and can be checked using wallet commands.
No VestingThere are no scheduled unlocks, vesting periods, or token release schedules for XMR.

Summary Table

AspectMechanism/Details
IssuancePoW mining, perpetual tail emission (0.6 XMR/block), no hard cap
Allocation100% mined, no pre-mine/ICO, community donations for development
Usage/IncentivesPayments, transaction fees, miner rewards, no staking/governance
LockingOptional transaction-level lock, no protocol-level staking/vesting
UnlockingTransaction-based unlock time, no vesting or scheduled unlocks

Additional Notes

  • Privacy Features: Monero uses ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to ensure privacy and fungibility.
  • Decentralization: The project frequently updates its PoW algorithm to resist ASIC centralization.
  • Transparency: Due to privacy features, on-chain data about address balances and token concentration is intentionally unavailable.

Monero’s token economics are designed to maximize privacy, decentralization, and ongoing network security, with a simple and transparent incentive structure focused on mining and usage as a digital currency. There are no complex vesting, staking, or governance mechanisms, and all XMR in circulation is the result of mining and community-driven development.

Monero (XMR) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for Monero (XMR) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal XMR tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange XMR tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår XMR's tokenomics, kan du udforske XMR tokens live-pris!

