ZIGChain is the next evolution of Zignaly's vision, emerging as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation. Build innovative wealth generation protocols within our ecosystem, empowering wealth managers to deploy them into accessible investment strategies that democratize financial opportunities. Launched in 2018, Zignaly—an FSCA-licensed social investment platform and top Binance Link Partner—has a robust community of over 600,000 registered users, 30,000 unique $ZIG holders, 100,000 followers on X, and tens of thousands more on Telegram and Discord.
ZIGCOIN (ZIG) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for ZIGCOIN (ZIG), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af ZIGCOIN (ZIG)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan ZIG tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
ZIGChain’s token economics are structured around a modular Cosmos SDK-based architecture, with a focus on sustainable issuance, robust allocation, utility-driven incentives, and transparent locking/unlocking mechanisms. Below is a comprehensive breakdown based on available documentation and technical references.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mint Module: ZIGChain uses the Cosmos SDK’s Mint module to regulate the issuance of ZIG tokens. This ensures a sustainable token economy through controlled inflation and supply management.
- Proof-of-Stake (PoS): New tokens are issued as staking rewards to validators and delegators, incentivizing network security and participation.
Allocation Mechanism
The Distribution module manages the allocation of staking rewards and maintains a community pool for ecosystem development. While specific percentages for ZIGChain’s genesis allocation are not detailed in the available documentation, the Cosmos SDK standard typically includes allocations for:
- Validators and Delegators (staking rewards)
- Community Pool (ecosystem development)
- Team and Advisors
- Early Backers/Investors
- Foundation
Custom Modules:
- Factory: Enables creation and management of custom tokens.
- DEX: Supports on-chain swaps and liquidity pools.
- Wealth Management Engine: Allows tokenization of investment strategies, distributing returns and risks among participants.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: ZIG tokens are staked by validators and delegators to secure the network and earn rewards.
- Governance: Token holders can propose and vote on network changes, ensuring decentralized decision-making.
- Transaction Fees: ZIG tokens are used to pay network transaction fees.
- Profit Sharing: The Wealth Management Engine enables users to participate in tokenized investment strategies, sharing in both profits and risks.
- Ecosystem Participation: Custom tokens and DEX modules incentivize liquidity provision and protocol engagement.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked by validators and delegators are locked for a period, securing the network and aligning incentives.
- Slashing: Misconduct by validators (e.g., double-signing, downtime) results in slashing of locked tokens, enforcing network security.
- Vesting (Implied): While explicit vesting schedules are not detailed, Cosmos SDK-based projects typically implement vesting for team, advisors, and early backers to ensure long-term alignment.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Tokens become available for withdrawal after an unbonding period, as defined by network parameters.
- Vesting Unlock: Team and early backer allocations are usually subject to linear or cliff vesting, gradually unlocking over a multi-year period (standard in Cosmos SDK projects, but specific ZIGChain schedules are not detailed in the available documentation).
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Controlled by Mint module; PoS rewards for validators/delegators
|Allocation
|Staking rewards, community pool, team, backers, foundation, custom modules
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, governance, transaction fees, profit sharing, DEX participation
|Locking
|Staking lock, slashing penalties, (implied) vesting for team/backers
|Unlocking
|Unbonding period for staked tokens, (implied) vesting unlock for team/backers
Technical References
- ZIGChain Modules Documentation
- Cosmos SDK - Modules
Limitations
- No explicit allocation percentages, vesting schedules, or unlock timelines for ZIGChain were found in the available documentation. The above reflects the standard Cosmos SDK approach and ZIGChain’s documented modules and mechanisms.
- For the most current and detailed tokenomics, consult the official ZIGChain documentation or governance proposals.
In summary: ZIGChain’s token economics leverage Cosmos SDK modules for sustainable issuance, decentralized allocation, and robust incentive mechanisms, with security and governance at the core. The architecture supports both network security and ecosystem growth, though specific allocation and vesting details should be confirmed with official sources as they become available.
ZIGCOIN (ZIG) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for ZIGCOIN (ZIG) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal ZIG tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange ZIG tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår ZIG's tokenomics, kan du udforske ZIG tokens live-pris!
