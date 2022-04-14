XDC Network (XDC) Tokenomics
XDC Network (XDC) Information
XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.
XDC Network (XDC) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for XDC Network (XDC), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af XDC Network (XDC)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan XDC tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Overview
XDC Network is a hybrid blockchain platform designed for enterprise use, with its native token XDC serving as the backbone for network operations, validator incentives, and ecosystem utility. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, focusing on the issuance mechanism, allocation, usage and incentives, as well as locking and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: The XDC token is pre-mined, meaning the total supply was created at genesis and is not subject to ongoing mining or inflationary issuance.
- Distribution: Tokens are distributed through a combination of ecosystem development, validator rewards, and strategic partnerships.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description/Role
|Unlock/Vesting Details
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Supports ecosystem growth, grants, and partnerships
|Gradual, long-term unlocking
|Private Sale Investors
|Early backers and strategic investors
|Subject to vesting schedules
|Team
|Core contributors and developers
|Long-term vesting, lockups
|Foundation
|Network sustainability and governance
|Vesting, periodic unlocks
|Binance Launchpool
|Community and liquidity incentives
|Short-term, event-based
- Key Insight: The largest allocation is typically reserved for the Ecosystem Reserve, with smaller, scheduled releases to other categories to ensure long-term alignment and minimize market shocks.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: XDC is used for transaction fees, smart contract execution, and as collateral within dApps.
- Validator Incentives: Validators are rewarded in XDC for securing the network and processing transactions.
- Ecosystem Growth: Grants and rewards are distributed to developers, projects, and community members contributing to the network.
- Cross-Border Payments: XDC is used as a settlement asset for enterprise and financial applications.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Allocations to team, investors, and foundation are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, often with initial lockup periods followed by gradual, linear unlocks.
- Staking: Validators and delegators may lock XDC tokens to participate in consensus and earn rewards, aligning incentives for network security.
Unlocking Time
|Category
|Unlock Pattern
|Example Schedule (Illustrative)
|Team & Investors
|Linear vesting
|12-48 months, with periodic unlocks
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Gradual, event-driven
|Ongoing, based on ecosystem needs
|Foundation
|Periodic, scheduled
|Annual or quarterly unlocks
|Community Incentives
|Event-based
|Linked to campaigns or partnerships
- General Pattern: Unlocks are designed to be predictable and transparent, with the majority of allocations released over several years to support sustainable growth and reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks.
Additional Notes
- No Continuous Mining: As a pre-mined token, XDC does not have ongoing issuance, which helps maintain a stable supply.
- Transparency: The network emphasizes clear communication of unlock schedules and allocation changes to foster trust among stakeholders.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Pre-mined, fixed supply
|Allocation
|Ecosystem, team, investors, foundation, community
|Usage/Incentives
|Transaction fees, validator rewards, grants, cross-border payments
|Locking
|Multi-year vesting, staking for consensus
|Unlocking
|Linear and event-driven, spanning 1-4+ years depending on allocation
Implications and Best Practices
- Long-Term Alignment: The vesting and unlock schedules are structured to align incentives for core contributors, investors, and the community, supporting network stability.
- Ecosystem Focus: Significant allocations to the ecosystem reserve indicate a priority on growth, innovation, and adoption.
- Risk Mitigation: Gradual unlocks and transparent schedules help mitigate risks of large-scale token dumps and market volatility.
Note: The above synthesis is based on available qualitative and structural data. For the most current and granular unlock schedules, refer to official XDC Network documentation and periodic transparency reports.
XDC Network (XDC) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for XDC Network (XDC) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal XDC tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange XDC tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår XDC's tokenomics, kan du udforske XDC tokens live-pris!
