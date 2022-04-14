Turbo (TURBO) Tokenomics

Turbo (TURBO) Information

Turbo Token (TURBO) is a revolutionary meme coin featuring a futuristic toad mascot.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://turbotoken.io/
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xa35923162c49cf95e6bf26623385eb431ad920d3

Turbo (TURBO) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Turbo (TURBO), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 299.67M
Samlet udbud
$ 69.00B
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 69.00B
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 299.67M
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.014459
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.000015467388794084
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.004343
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Turbo (TURBO)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan TURBO tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Turbo ($TURBO) is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to be fully decentralized, community-driven, and simple in its tokenomics. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Fixed Supply: Turbo has a total supply of 69 billion tokens.
  • No Ongoing Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no inflation or further issuance. The contract ownership has been renounced, ensuring no party can mint additional tokens.
  • Initial Distribution: The tokens were distributed as follows:
    • Crowdfunded: 60 billion tokens
    • Founder Allocation: 9 billion tokens
  • All Tokens in Circulation: There are no tokens held in reserve or subject to future unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (Billion)Percentage of Total SupplyNotes
Crowdfunded6087%Distributed to community
Founder Allocation913%Allocated to founder
Total69100%All tokens in circulation
  • No Team, Treasury, or Reserve: There are no allocations for team, treasury, or ecosystem funds. The project is entirely community-driven.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Decentralized and Permissionless: Anyone can use, trade, or integrate Turbo into platforms or applications without central approval.
  • No Transaction Taxes: Turbo imposes no taxes or fees on transactions, ensuring frictionless peer-to-peer trading.
  • No Staking, Yield, or Rewards: There are no built-in staking, yield farming, or incentive programs. Turbo does not generate profit, nor does it maintain a treasury.
  • Community-Driven Utility: The token’s value and use cases are determined organically by the community, including integration into third-party platforms, meme culture, and community events.
  • No Governance Mechanism: Turbo operates without formal governance; all decisions and developments are community-led.

Locking Mechanism

  • No Locking or Vesting: All tokens were made available at launch. There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks for any allocation.
  • Renounced Contract Ownership: The smart contract is immutable, and no party can introduce new locking or vesting mechanisms.

Unlocking Time

  • Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked and distributed at launch. There are no future unlock events.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceFixed supply, all tokens minted at launch, no further issuance
Allocation87% crowdfunded, 13% founder, 0% team/treasury, all in circulation
Usage/IncentivesNo taxes, no staking/yield, fully community-driven, no profit/treasury
LockingNone; all tokens unlocked and distributed at launch
UnlockingImmediate; no future unlocks or vesting

Additional Notes

  • Decentralization: Turbo’s contract ownership is renounced, ensuring no central authority or unilateral changes.
  • Legal and Regulatory: Users are responsible for compliance with local laws and regulations.
  • No Guarantees: There are no guarantees of profit, future value, or ongoing development; participation is at users’ own risk.

In summary: Turbo’s tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with all tokens distributed at launch, no ongoing issuance, no vesting or locking, and no built-in incentives beyond community-driven use and adoption. This structure is designed to empower the community and ensure true decentralization.

Turbo (TURBO) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for Turbo (TURBO) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal TURBO tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange TURBO tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår TURBO's tokenomics, kan du udforske TURBO tokens live-pris!

Turbo (TURBO) Prishistorik

Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for TURBO hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.

TURBO Prisprediktion

Vil du vide, hvor TURBO måske er på vej hen? Vores TURBO prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.