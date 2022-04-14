Turbo (TURBO) Tokenomics
Turbo Token (TURBO) is a revolutionary meme coin featuring a futuristic toad mascot.
Turbo ($TURBO) is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to be fully decentralized, community-driven, and simple in its tokenomics. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: Turbo has a total supply of 69 billion tokens.
- No Ongoing Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no inflation or further issuance. The contract ownership has been renounced, ensuring no party can mint additional tokens.
- Initial Distribution: The tokens were distributed as follows:
- Crowdfunded: 60 billion tokens
- Founder Allocation: 9 billion tokens
- All Tokens in Circulation: There are no tokens held in reserve or subject to future unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (Billion)
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Notes
|Crowdfunded
|60
|87%
|Distributed to community
|Founder Allocation
|9
|13%
|Allocated to founder
|Total
|69
|100%
|All tokens in circulation
- No Team, Treasury, or Reserve: There are no allocations for team, treasury, or ecosystem funds. The project is entirely community-driven.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Decentralized and Permissionless: Anyone can use, trade, or integrate Turbo into platforms or applications without central approval.
- No Transaction Taxes: Turbo imposes no taxes or fees on transactions, ensuring frictionless peer-to-peer trading.
- No Staking, Yield, or Rewards: There are no built-in staking, yield farming, or incentive programs. Turbo does not generate profit, nor does it maintain a treasury.
- Community-Driven Utility: The token’s value and use cases are determined organically by the community, including integration into third-party platforms, meme culture, and community events.
- No Governance Mechanism: Turbo operates without formal governance; all decisions and developments are community-led.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: All tokens were made available at launch. There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks for any allocation.
- Renounced Contract Ownership: The smart contract is immutable, and no party can introduce new locking or vesting mechanisms.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked and distributed at launch. There are no future unlock events.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all tokens minted at launch, no further issuance
|Allocation
|87% crowdfunded, 13% founder, 0% team/treasury, all in circulation
|Usage/Incentives
|No taxes, no staking/yield, fully community-driven, no profit/treasury
|Locking
|None; all tokens unlocked and distributed at launch
|Unlocking
|Immediate; no future unlocks or vesting
Additional Notes
- Decentralization: Turbo’s contract ownership is renounced, ensuring no central authority or unilateral changes.
- Legal and Regulatory: Users are responsible for compliance with local laws and regulations.
- No Guarantees: There are no guarantees of profit, future value, or ongoing development; participation is at users’ own risk.
In summary: Turbo’s tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with all tokens distributed at launch, no ongoing issuance, no vesting or locking, and no built-in incentives beyond community-driven use and adoption. This structure is designed to empower the community and ensure true decentralization.
Sådan køber du TURBO
