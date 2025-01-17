OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Tokenomics
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Information
the official Trump memecoin
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan TRUMP tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Overview
The Official Trump (TRUMP) token is a Solana-based meme coin launched by President-elect Donald Trump. It is designed primarily as a digital collectible and community engagement tool, not as an investment contract or security. The total supply is 1 billion TRUMP, with a structured allocation and vesting schedule spanning three years.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 TRUMP
- Initial Circulating Supply: 200,000,000 TRUMP at launch
- Full Unlock: Over three years, with allocations released on specific vesting schedules
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% released at Token Generation Event (TGE)
|Public Distribution
|10%
|100% released at TGE
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|36%
|3-month cliff, 10% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|18%
|6-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|18%
|12-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|4%
|3-month cliff, 10% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|2%
|6-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|2%
|12-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Digital collectible and meme token, intended for community engagement and as an expression of support for the Trump brand and associated artwork.
- Trading: Freely tradeable on Solana DEXs and major centralized exchanges.
- Community Incentives:
- Special events for holders (e.g., dinner with President Trump for top holders).
- Rewards program where users accumulate points by connecting wallets.
- Airdrops for purchasers of official Trump products (e.g., sneakers, watches, cards).
- Staking events where users can earn TRUMP as a reward for staking SOL or ETH.
- No Governance or Utility: The token is not designed for protocol governance or as a utility token within a broader DeFi ecosystem.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations to creators and affiliated entities are subject to cliffs (3, 6, or 12 months) followed by linear daily unlocks over 24 months.
- Immediate Unlocks: Liquidity and public distribution allocations are fully unlocked at launch.
- Unlocking Timeline: All vesting schedules begin at the TGE (January 17, 2025) and conclude by January 16, 2028.
Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Start Date
|End Date
|Cliff
|Initial Unlock
|Linear Vesting Period
|Total Allocation (%)
|Liquidity
|2025-01-17
|2025-01-17
|None
|100%
|None
|10
|Public Distribution
|2025-01-17
|2025-01-17
|None
|100%
|None
|10
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|3 months
|10%
|24 months
|36
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|6 months
|25%
|24 months
|18
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|12 months
|25%
|24 months
|18
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|3 months
|10%
|24 months
|4
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|6 months
|25%
|24 months
|2
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|2025-01-17
|2028-01-16
|12 months
|25%
|24 months
|2
Additional Notes
- Ownership and Revenue: CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the Trump Cards, subject to the above unlocking schedule. They also receive trading revenue from Trump Meme Cards.
- Not an Investment: The project explicitly states that TRUMP is not an investment contract or security.
- Community Focus: The token is positioned as a cultural and community asset, with ongoing engagement and reward programs for holders.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1B total supply, 200M at launch, full unlock over 3 years
|Allocation
|See detailed table above
|Usage/Incentives
|Collectible, trading, community events, rewards, airdrops, staking rewards
|Locking
|Cliffs (3/6/12 months) + 24-month linear vesting for most allocations
|Unlocking Time
|Jan 17, 2025 (TGE) to Jan 16, 2028 (full unlock)
For further details, see the official tokenomics page and event announcements.
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal TRUMP tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange TRUMP tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår TRUMP's tokenomics, kan du udforske TRUMP tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du TRUMP
Er du interesseret i at tilføje OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe TRUMP, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for TRUMP hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
TRUMP Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor TRUMP måske er på vej hen? Vores TRUMP prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.
Køb OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
Beløb
1 TRUMP = 9.079 USD