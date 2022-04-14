Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics

Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i Toshi (TOSHI), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
Toshi (TOSHI) Information

Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://www.toshithecat.com/
Block Explorer:
https://basescan.org/token/0xac1bd2486aaf3b5c0fc3fd868558b082a531b2b4

Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Toshi (TOSHI), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 312.82M
Samlet udbud
$ 420.69B
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 420.69B
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 312.83M
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.0023138
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.000000007906195303
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.0007436
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Toshi (TOSHI)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan TOSHI tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Toshi is a memecoin and protocol on the Base blockchain, providing a suite of open-source tools for creators and projects. Its token economics are designed to support a permissionless, community-driven ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Issuance Mechanism

Toshi supports multiple launch and distribution mechanisms for new tokens created via its platform:

  • Native Presale: Projects can conduct a presale using ETH, allowing early supporters to purchase tokens before public trading.
  • Native Fair Launch: Tokens are distributed equitably without a presale, ensuring all participants have equal access.
  • USDC Presale: Presale using USDC stablecoin, targeting investors who prefer stablecoins to mitigate volatility.
  • USDC Fair Launch: Fair launch using USDC, providing stablecoin liquidity for equitable token distribution.

These mechanisms are designed to be flexible, supporting both traditional fundraising and fair launch models.

Token Allocation Mechanism

While specific allocation percentages for the Toshi token itself are not detailed in the available sources, the platform enables projects to customize their own token allocations during launch. Typical allocation categories may include:

  • Community and ecosystem incentives
  • Team and advisors
  • Liquidity provision
  • Treasury and development funds

The allocation is determined by the project launching the token, with options for presale, fair launch, and liquidity provisioning.

Example: Toshi Token Supply

NameSymbolMax SupplyCirculating Market Cap (USD)Latest Price (USD)
ToshiTOSHI420,690,000,000$239,081,997$0.00056644

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Toshi tokens are integral to the platform’s ecosystem, with several key use cases:

  • Transaction Utility: Used within the Toshi toolkit for services like Multi-sender, Token Locker, Liquidity Locker, and Toshi Swap.
  • Incentives: Projects can use Toshi tokens for airdrops, community rewards, and liquidity mining.
  • Fundraising: Toshi tokens can be distributed via the Launchpad for project fundraising.
  • Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens in similar ecosystems are often used for governance and voting.

Locking Mechanism

Toshi provides a robust token locking system to enhance security and trust:

  • Token Locker: Allows projects and users to lock standard tokens, liquidity tokens (V2 and V3), and NFTs.
  • Flexible Locking: Users can specify the amount, beneficiary, and unlock time for each lock.
  • Proof of Security: Locked tokens provide verifiable evidence of security, reassuring investors and stakeholders.

Locking Process

  1. Select Type of Lock: Choose between standard token, regular liquidity, or V3 LP token lock.
  2. Enter Lock Details: Specify token address, beneficiary, amount, and unlock time.
  3. Review and Finalize: Approve and submit the locking transaction.
  4. Completion: Locked tokens are transferred and held until the unlock time.

Unlocking Time

  • Customizable Unlocking: The unlock time is set by the user or project at the time of locking. Tokens become available to the beneficiary only after the specified unlock date and time.
  • Use Cases: Locks can be set for investor assurance, liquidity management, or project milestones.

Summary Table

MechanismDescription
IssuancePresale, fair launch (ETH/USDC), airdrop, liquidity mining
AllocationCustomizable by project; typical categories: community, team, liquidity, treasury
UsagePlatform utility, incentives, fundraising, potential governance
IncentivesAirdrops, rewards, liquidity mining, community engagement
LockingToken Locker for standard, liquidity, and V3 tokens; flexible lock parameters
UnlockingUser/project-defined unlock time; tokens released to beneficiary after lock expires

Additional Notes

  • The Toshi platform emphasizes permissionless, open-source tools, allowing projects to tailor token economics to their needs.
  • The locking and unlocking mechanisms are designed to build trust and ensure long-term commitment from project teams and investors.

For more detailed, project-specific tokenomics, refer to the documentation and launchpad guides provided by Toshi.

Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for Toshi (TOSHI) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal TOSHI tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange TOSHI tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår TOSHI's tokenomics, kan du udforske TOSHI tokens live-pris!

Sådan køber du TOSHI

Er du interesseret i at tilføje Toshi (TOSHI) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe TOSHI, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.

Toshi (TOSHI) Prishistorik

Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for TOSHI hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.

TOSHI Prisprediktion

Vil du vide, hvor TOSHI måske er på vej hen? Vores TOSHI prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.