Apart from processing millions of transactions per second, TON blockchain-based ecosystem has all the chances to give rise to a genuine Web3.0 Internet with decentralized storage, anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and various decentralized services.
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized blockchain platform designed for scalability, high throughput, and secure application hosting. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: TON launched with an initial total token supply of 5.00 billion.
- Pre-mining: In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and allocated to 20 "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. These were depleted by June 2022.
- Ongoing Issuance: TON has an annual inflation rate of 0.60%. New tokens are minted as block rewards for validators, with 1.7 TON per masterchain block and 1 TON per basechain block. The total reward pool per validation cycle is ~40,000 TON (<0.01% of total supply).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Official Breakdown: There is no officially disclosed allocation breakdown from the TON Foundation or Telegram Messenger Inc.
- Distribution: The majority of tokens were distributed via POW mining in the early phase. As of November 2023, the circulating supply is ~3.45 billion TON (~69% of total supply).
- Concentration: The top ten wallets hold ~3.14 billion TON (~62.8% of total supply), with the top three wallets each controlling over 10% of the circulating supply.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Description
|Transaction Fees
|TON is used to pay gas fees for all network transactions, including storage and computation.
|Medium of Exchange
|TON can be used for payments throughout the TON ecosystem.
|Staking (Validators)
|Users can stake a minimum of 300,000 TON to run a validator and secure the network.
|Staking (Nominators)
|Tokenholders can nominate at least 10,000 TON to validators and share in rewards.
|Governance
|TON holders can vote on onchain governance proposals via the governance portal.
- Staking Rewards: Validators and nominators earn rewards from transaction fees and newly minted tokens.
- Deflationary Mechanism: Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing the circulating supply over time. A "Black Hole" address exists for manual burns.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: TON staked for validator or nominator purposes is locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours per cycle).
- Locker Smart Contract: A smart contract called "The Locker" allows users to lock up TON for extended periods, potentially earning additional rewards.
- Vesting Toolkit: A vesting wallet toolkit is available for teams, enabling structured token release schedules.
- No Centralized Vesting: There is no evidence of a centralized vesting or lockup schedule for the initial supply, as most tokens were distributed via mining.
Unlocking Time
- Validator/Nominator Unlock: Staked TON can be unlocked after the end of the validation cycle.
- Custom Lockups: Users can choose custom lockup periods via smart contracts for additional incentives.
- No Fixed Unlock for Initial Supply: The initial pre-mined tokens were distributed through mining and are not subject to a vesting schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial 5B supply, 0.60% annual inflation, block rewards to validators
|Allocation
|Pre-mined to POW Givers, then mined by community; no official allocation breakdown
|Usage
|Gas fees, payments, staking (validators/nominators), governance
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, transaction fees, deflationary burn (50% of fees burned)
|Locking
|Staking lock (validation cycle), optional smart contract lockups, vesting toolkit
|Unlocking
|End of validation cycle for staking; custom periods for smart contract lockups
Additional Notes
- Network Support: TON is available on TON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain.
- Governance: Voting power can be weighted by balance or "one wallet, one vote." Proposals require a supermajority of validator votes to pass.
- No Legal Rights: TON does not confer capital, profit, or legal rights in the TON Foundation.
This structure ensures a balance between inflationary rewards for network security and deflationary mechanisms to support long-term value. The open, permissionless validator system and flexible locking options provide both security and user choice.
