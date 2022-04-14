Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan TON tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized blockchain platform designed for scalability, high throughput, and secure application hosting. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply : TON launched with an initial total token supply of 5.00 billion.

: TON launched with an initial total token supply of 5.00 billion. Pre-mining : In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and allocated to 20 "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. These were depleted by June 2022.

: In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and allocated to 20 "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. These were depleted by June 2022. Ongoing Issuance: TON has an annual inflation rate of 0.60%. New tokens are minted as block rewards for validators, with 1.7 TON per masterchain block and 1 TON per basechain block. The total reward pool per validation cycle is ~40,000 TON (<0.01% of total supply).

Allocation Mechanism

No Official Breakdown : There is no officially disclosed allocation breakdown from the TON Foundation or Telegram Messenger Inc.

: There is no officially disclosed allocation breakdown from the TON Foundation or Telegram Messenger Inc. Distribution : The majority of tokens were distributed via POW mining in the early phase. As of November 2023, the circulating supply is ~3.45 billion TON (~69% of total supply).

: The majority of tokens were distributed via POW mining in the early phase. As of November 2023, the circulating supply is ~3.45 billion TON (~69% of total supply). Concentration: The top ten wallets hold ~3.14 billion TON (~62.8% of total supply), with the top three wallets each controlling over 10% of the circulating supply.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Use Case Description Transaction Fees TON is used to pay gas fees for all network transactions, including storage and computation. Medium of Exchange TON can be used for payments throughout the TON ecosystem. Staking (Validators) Users can stake a minimum of 300,000 TON to run a validator and secure the network. Staking (Nominators) Tokenholders can nominate at least 10,000 TON to validators and share in rewards. Governance TON holders can vote on onchain governance proposals via the governance portal.

Staking Rewards : Validators and nominators earn rewards from transaction fees and newly minted tokens.

: Validators and nominators earn rewards from transaction fees and newly minted tokens. Deflationary Mechanism: Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing the circulating supply over time. A "Black Hole" address exists for manual burns.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

Staking Lock : TON staked for validator or nominator purposes is locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours per cycle).

: TON staked for validator or nominator purposes is locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours per cycle). Locker Smart Contract : A smart contract called "The Locker" allows users to lock up TON for extended periods, potentially earning additional rewards.

: A smart contract called "The Locker" allows users to lock up TON for extended periods, potentially earning additional rewards. Vesting Toolkit : A vesting wallet toolkit is available for teams, enabling structured token release schedules.

: A vesting wallet toolkit is available for teams, enabling structured token release schedules. No Centralized Vesting: There is no evidence of a centralized vesting or lockup schedule for the initial supply, as most tokens were distributed via mining.

Unlocking Time

Validator/Nominator Unlock : Staked TON can be unlocked after the end of the validation cycle.

: Staked TON can be unlocked after the end of the validation cycle. Custom Lockups : Users can choose custom lockup periods via smart contracts for additional incentives.

: Users can choose custom lockup periods via smart contracts for additional incentives. No Fixed Unlock for Initial Supply: The initial pre-mined tokens were distributed through mining and are not subject to a vesting schedule.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Initial 5B supply, 0.60% annual inflation, block rewards to validators Allocation Pre-mined to POW Givers, then mined by community; no official allocation breakdown Usage Gas fees, payments, staking (validators/nominators), governance Incentives Staking rewards, transaction fees, deflationary burn (50% of fees burned) Locking Staking lock (validation cycle), optional smart contract lockups, vesting toolkit Unlocking End of validation cycle for staking; custom periods for smart contract lockups

Additional Notes

Network Support : TON is available on TON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain.

: TON is available on TON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain. Governance : Voting power can be weighted by balance or "one wallet, one vote." Proposals require a supermajority of validator votes to pass.

: Voting power can be weighted by balance or "one wallet, one vote." Proposals require a supermajority of validator votes to pass. No Legal Rights: TON does not confer capital, profit, or legal rights in the TON Foundation.

This structure ensures a balance between inflationary rewards for network security and deflationary mechanisms to support long-term value. The open, permissionless validator system and flexible locking options provide both security and user choice.