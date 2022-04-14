S (S) Tokenomics
S (S) Information
Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.
S (S) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for S (S), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af S (S)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan S tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Overview
Sonic (S), the successor to Fantom (FTM), is a Layer 1 blockchain project with a new token economic model following its rebrand and network upgrade in 2024. The S token is set to launch in December 2024, with a total initial supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum supply of FTM. FTM holders can swap their tokens for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after launch.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 3.18 billion S tokens at launch (December 2024).
- FTM to S Conversion: FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months post-launch. For the first 90 days, swaps are bidirectional; after that, only FTM-to-S swaps are allowed.
- Inflation:
- For the first four years, Sonic will migrate Fantom Opera’s remaining inflationary FTM block rewards to S, distributing ~70.07 million S per year (~2.21% of initial supply) to Sonic validators.
- After four years, S will become inflationary, with a target annual inflation rate of 1.75% (if 50% of supply is staked) for block rewards.
- Six months after launch, S will also have an additional inflationary emission of 1.5% of the initial supply (~47.63 million S) per year for six years, directed to Sonic Labs for operational funding, with unused tokens burned at year-end.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (S)
|% of Initial Supply
|Notes
|Token Sales (Fantom era)
|~1.33 billion
|~41.89%
|Includes seed, private, and public sales (2018)
|Sonic Labs Innovator Fund
|200 million
|~6.3%
|For grants, infrastructure, and partner migration
|Airdrop (6 months post-launch)
|190.5 million
|6.0%
|To historic Fantom Opera and new Sonic users
|Operational Funding (6 years)
|~47.63 million/yr
|1.5%/yr
|For Sonic Labs, unused tokens burned
|Validator Incentives (first 4 yrs)
|~70.07 million/yr
|2.21%/yr
|Migrated from Fantom Opera block rewards
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: S tokens can be staked to secure the network and earn block rewards. Validators and delegators participate in consensus and receive incentives.
- Grants & Ecosystem: The Sonic Labs Innovator Fund (200M S) is used for grants to developers, infrastructure partners, and ecosystem growth.
- Airdrops: 190.5M S will be airdropped to reward both historic Fantom users and new Sonic users.
- Operational Funding: Inflationary emissions support Sonic Labs’ operations, business development, and community growth, with a burn mechanism for unused tokens.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock-up: S token staking on Sonic will have a maximum lock-up period of 14 days, designed to support liquid staking protocols and provide flexibility.
- FTM Staking Migration: Users with locked FTM on Fantom Opera can unlock and bridge their tokens to Sonic immediately upon launch.
Unlocking Time
- FTM to S Swap: Available for six months post-launch (bidirectional for 90 days, then FTM-to-S only).
- Airdrop: 190.5M S will be distributed six months after launch.
- Staking Unlock: S tokens staked on Sonic can be unlocked after a maximum of 14 days.
- Operational Funding Unlock: Emissions for operational funding begin six months after launch and continue for six years, with annual burns of unused tokens.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|3.18B S at launch; FTM-to-S swap (1:1, 6 months); inflation after 4 years
|Allocation
|Sales, grants, airdrop, validator rewards, operational funding
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, grants, airdrop, operational support
|Locking
|Max 14-day lock for staking; immediate unlock for FTM stakers migrating to Sonic
|Unlocking
|FTM-to-S swap (6 months); airdrop (6 months post-launch); staking unlock (14 days max)
Additional Notes
- The S token will only exist on Sonic, while FTM will remain on Fantom Opera.
- The tokenomics are designed to incentivize early adoption, ecosystem growth, and long-term network security.
- All unused operational funding emissions are burned annually, introducing a deflationary aspect to the inflation schedule.
For more details, see the official Sonic documentation and governance proposals.
S (S) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for S (S) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal S tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange S tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår S's tokenomics, kan du udforske S tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du S
Er du interesseret i at tilføje S (S) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe S, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
S (S) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for S hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
S Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor S måske er på vej hen? Vores S prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.