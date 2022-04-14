Propchain (PROPC) Tokenomics
Propchain (PROPC) Information
Propchain is a real estate investing marketplace that provides its users with the tools to invest in global real estate properties and developments of all natures, sizes, valuations, and locations. Propchain makes use of blockchain technology to facilitate your experience on our platform and allows you to invest in fractionalized real estate as opposed to traditional investing methods.
Propchain (PROPC) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Propchain (PROPC), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Propchain (PROPC)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan PROPC tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Propchain ($PROPC) is a utility token at the core of the Propchain ecosystem, designed to drive platform engagement, governance, and real-world asset tokenization in the real estate sector. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the most current and available information.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Type: Utility token ($PROPC)
- Issuance: The specific issuance mechanism (e.g., initial supply, minting schedule, or inflation rate) is not publicly disclosed in available datasets. However, $PROPC is distributed through platform activities and is available for purchase on multiple exchanges, indicating a fixed or capped supply model typical of utility tokens.
Allocation Mechanism
While detailed allocation percentages are not published in the available sources, Propchain’s token distribution is structured to support ecosystem growth, community engagement, and platform development. The allocation likely includes categories such as:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Community & Ecosystem
|Rewards for community engagement, airdrops, and ecosystem incentives
|Team & Advisors
|Allocations for founders, team members, and advisors
|Treasury/Foundation
|For long-term sustainability, grants, and platform development
|Investors
|Early backers and private sale participants
|Liquidity/Exchanges
|For market making and exchange listings
Note: Exact percentages and vesting schedules are not disclosed in public datasets as of July 2025.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
$PROPC is designed to incentivize participation and align stakeholder interests within the Propchain ecosystem:
- Platform Access: Required for advanced features, such as enhanced loan terms and higher loan-to-value (LTV) options.
- Governance: Token holders can participate in DAO voting, influencing key decisions about the platform’s future.
- Transaction Fees: $PROPC will be used for paying platform fees in future releases.
- Staking: Users can stake $PROPC to earn rewards, incentivizing long-term holding and network participation.
- Community Rewards: Engagement in community activities, such as airdrops, can yield additional $PROPC rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking & Locking: Users can lock (stake) their $PROPC tokens to earn rewards. The specific terms (e.g., lock-up periods, reward rates) are not detailed in public sources, but staking is a core incentive mechanism.
- DAO Participation: Locking tokens may be required for governance participation, aligning voting power with long-term commitment.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlocking schedule for $PROPC as of July 2025. However, the presence of staking and community rewards suggests a gradual release of tokens to prevent market oversupply and align incentives.
- Exchange Availability: $PROPC is tradable on major exchanges, indicating that a portion of the supply is already unlocked and circulating.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Utility token, distributed via platform and exchanges; specific mechanism undisclosed
|Allocation
|Community, team, treasury, investors, liquidity; exact breakdown not public
|Usage
|Platform access, governance, transaction fees, staking, community rewards
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance participation, airdrops
|Locking
|Staking/locking for rewards and governance; terms not fully disclosed
|Unlocking
|No detailed public schedule; gradual release implied via staking and rewards
Additional Resources
- Propchain Documentation
- Propchain Foundation
- How to Stake $PROPC
- Legal Opinion on $PROPC Token
Limitations & Transparency
- Data Gaps: As of July 2025, Propchain has not published a full, detailed tokenomics breakdown (including precise allocation percentages, vesting, and unlock schedules) in public datasets. The above synthesis is based on available official documentation, platform guides, and ecosystem overviews.
- Best Practices: The use of staking, governance, and community rewards aligns with industry standards for utility tokens, supporting sustainable ecosystem growth and user engagement.
In summary: Propchain’s $PROPC token is central to platform utility, governance, and incentives, with mechanisms in place for staking, rewards, and community participation. While the exact allocation and unlocking details are not fully public, the structure supports gradual token release and long-term ecosystem alignment.
Propchain (PROPC) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Propchain (PROPC) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal PROPC tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange PROPC tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår PROPC's tokenomics, kan du udforske PROPC tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du PROPC
Er du interesseret i at tilføje Propchain (PROPC) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe PROPC, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
Propchain (PROPC) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for PROPC hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
PROPC Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor PROPC måske er på vej hen? Vores PROPC prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.
Køb Propchain (PROPC)
Beløb
1 PROPC = 0.7232 USD