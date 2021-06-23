OP (OP) Tokenomics

OP (OP) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i OP (OP), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
OP (OP) Information

Ethereum’s layer-two scaling solution Optimism introduced its new governance token OP for the Token House – one of the two hubs constituting the protocol’s new governance system, Optimism Collective. Early users of the network will be granted the opportunity to receive OP airdrops in Q2, 2022, which accounts for 5% of the asset’s total supply.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://www.optimism.io/
Block Explorer:
https://optimistic.etherscan.io/token/0x4200000000000000000000000000000000000042

OP (OP) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for OP (OP), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 1.32B
$ 1.32B$ 1.32B
Samlet udbud
$ 4.29B
$ 4.29B$ 4.29B
Cirkulerende forsyning $ 1.75B
$ 1.75B
$ 1.75B$ 1.75B
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse): $ 3.23B
$ 3.23B
$ 3.23B$ 3.23B
Alle tiders Høj: $ 8.345
$ 8.345
$ 8.345$ 8.345
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.40050768516633495
$ 0.40050768516633495$ 0.40050768516633495
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.753
$ 0.753$ 0.753

Dybdegående Token-struktur af OP (OP)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan OP tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Optimism’s OP token is central to the governance, incentive, and growth mechanisms of the Optimism ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Genesis Supply: The initial total supply of OP tokens at genesis was 4,294,967,296.
  • Inflation: The OP token supply is subject to inflation at a rate determined and approved by governance. The exact annual inflation rate is set by the Optimism governance process and may change over time.

Allocation Mechanism

The OP token was distributed across several key categories to align incentives and foster ecosystem growth. The following table summarizes the main allocations:

CategoryPercentageDescription
Ecosystem Fund25%Incentivizes development and growth via grants, governance, partnerships, and seed funding.
Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF)20%Rewards public goods and impactful contributions to the ecosystem.
User Airdrops19%Distributed in multiple waves to reward users for positive behaviors and contributions.
Core Contributors19%Allocated to individuals who built and continue to develop Optimism.
Sugar Xaddies (Investors)17%Early investors who funded the project.

Further breakdowns:

  • The Ecosystem Fund is split into Governance Fund (5.4%), Partner Fund (5.4%), Seed Fund (5.4%), and Unallocated (8.8%) for future programs.
  • 14% of the total supply is reserved for future airdrops.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Governance

  • OP Token House: OP holders participate in on-chain governance, voting on protocol upgrades, funding proposals, and ecosystem initiatives.
  • Two-House System: Governance is divided between the Token House (OP holders) and the Citizens’ House (focused on public goods funding).

Incentives

  • Ecosystem Fund: Grants and incentives to projects, developers, and communities to drive adoption and innovation.
  • Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF): Rewards contributors for impactful work after the fact, funded by a 20% reserve and network revenues.
  • Airdrops: Multiple airdrops reward users for positive-sum behaviors, early adoption, governance participation, and community engagement.
  • Liquidity Mining & Partnerships: Significant allocations are directed to liquidity mining programs and strategic partnerships to bootstrap activity and liquidity.

Example: Airdrop #1 Eligibility Tiers

TierDescriptionEligible AddressesOP per Address
Optimism UsersUsed Optimism before June 23, 202185,067811.87
Repeat OP UsersUsed Optimism >4 unique weeks in the past year19,3861,754.67
DAO VotersActive DAO governance participants82,239423.03
Multisig SignersSigners on active multisig wallets19,5431,137.31
Gitcoin DonorsDonated via Gitcoin23,743936.13
Priced out of ETHUsers active on other chains due to ETH costs74,280234.18

Locking Mechanism

  • Core Contributors & Investors: Allocations to core contributors and investors are subject to lockup periods and vesting schedules. These mechanisms are designed to align long-term incentives and prevent immediate large-scale token sales.
  • Vesting: While the exact vesting schedules are not detailed in the available data, it is confirmed that both core contributors and investor allocations are locked and released over time.
  • Airdrops: User airdrops are typically not subject to lockups, allowing immediate use by recipients.

Unlocking Time

  • Linear Unlocks: OP tokens allocated to core contributors and investors are released gradually according to a vesting schedule, typically over several years. This ensures a steady, predictable increase in circulating supply rather than sudden large unlocks.
  • Airdrop and Ecosystem Allocations: These are distributed in waves, with future airdrops and grants scheduled as the ecosystem evolves.
  • RetroPGF and Ecosystem Fund: Distributed based on governance decisions and program milestones.

Usage in the Ecosystem

  • Governance: Voting on protocol upgrades, funding, and ecosystem direction.
  • Incentives: Used to reward developers, users, and projects for contributions and activity.
  • Public Goods Funding: Direct support for infrastructure, tooling, and community initiatives.
  • Liquidity Mining: Incentivizing liquidity provision on DeFi protocols within the Optimism ecosystem.

Summary Table: OP Token Allocation

Category% of SupplyLocking/VestingUsage/Mechanism
Ecosystem Fund25%ProgrammaticGrants, incentives, governance, partnerships
RetroPGF20%ProgrammaticRetroactive rewards for public goods
User Airdrops19%ImmediateUser rewards, community engagement
Core Contributors19%Locked/VestedTeam, ongoing development
Investors (Sugar Xaddies)17%Locked/VestedEarly backers, long-term alignment

Additional Notes

  • Bridging and Locking: The OP ecosystem uses smart contracts (e.g., ETHLockbox) for managing liquidity and bridging between Ethereum and OP Mainnet, with mechanisms for locking and unlocking assets during cross-chain operations.
  • Governance Evolution: The governance structure is designed for progressive decentralization, with ongoing experimentation in incentive and voting mechanisms.

Implications and Analysis

  • Long-Term Alignment: The combination of lockups, vesting, and programmatic distributions is intended to align incentives for all stakeholders and prevent short-term speculation from undermining the ecosystem.
  • Ecosystem Growth: The large allocations to ecosystem funds and public goods funding reflect a strong commitment to sustainable, community-driven growth.
  • Governance Experimentation: The two-house governance model and retroactive funding mechanisms are innovative approaches to decentralized decision-making and public goods support.

In summary, Optimism’s OP token economics are designed to balance immediate ecosystem growth with long-term sustainability, using a mix of proactive and retroactive incentives, robust governance, and carefully structured lockups and unlocks.

OP (OP) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for OP (OP) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal OP tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange OP tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår OP's tokenomics, kan du udforske OP tokens live-pris!

Sådan køber du OP

Er du interesseret i at tilføje OP (OP) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe OP, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.

OP (OP) Prishistorik

Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for OP hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.

OP Prisprediktion

Vil du vide, hvor OP måske er på vej hen? Vores OP prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.

Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?

MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.

Over 4,000 handelspar på tværs af spot- og futuresmarkeder
Hurtigste token-noteringer blandt CEX'er
#Likviditet nr. 1 på tværs af branchen
Laveste gebyrer, understøttet af 24/7 kundeservice
100%+ gennemsigtighed i tokenreserven for brugermidler
Ultra-lave adgangsbarrierer: køb krypto med kun 1 USDT
Køb krypto med kun 1 USDT: Din nemmeste vej til krypto!

