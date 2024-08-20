Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan NPC tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Overview

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a unique experiment in the crypto space, combining the characteristics of a memecoin and an NFT into a new asset class called a Meme-Fungible Token (MFT). NPC is designed as a high-supply, highly liquid token that can be traded both as a fungible token (like a typical memecoin) and as a non-fungible token (NFT) on various marketplaces. The project is explicitly described as an art experiment with no intrinsic value, no formal team, and no roadmap, intended purely for entertainment and cultural participation.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Standard: NPC uses the ERC11 standard, which merges ERC20 (fungible) and ERC1155 (NFT) functionalities. This allows NPC to be traded as both a token and an NFT, and users can convert between the two forms 1:1 using a wrapper dApp.

Allocation Mechanism

No Structured Allocation: There is no published breakdown of allocations to team, investors, community, or other stakeholders. The project emphasizes its lack of a formal team or roadmap.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: NPC is a memecoin-NFT hybrid, tradable on both token and NFT marketplaces. It is designed for entertainment, meme culture participation, and as a collectible.

Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time

No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting schedules, or unlock events. All tokens are freely tradable upon acquisition.

Tokenomics Table

Aspect Details Token Standard ERC11 (ERC20 + ERC1155 hybrid) Max Supply 8,050,126,520 NPC Issuance No ICO; distributed via DEX/CEX trading and NFT minting (burning NPC) Allocation No structured allocation; public minting of NFTs (155,443 NFTs, 1 NPC burned per mint) Usage Tradable as both token and NFT; customizable NFTs; no financial incentives Incentives None (no staking, yield, or rewards) Locking None Unlocking Not applicable Burn Mechanism NPC burned to mint custom NFTs

Additional Notes

Meme-Backed Money: NPC is described as "meme-backed money," with each token/NFT representing a piece of internet culture.

Summary

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a memecoin-NFT hybrid with a novel ERC11 standard, no structured allocation or financial incentives, and a focus on meme culture and entertainment. Its tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with no vesting, locking, or rewards, and a unique burn-to-mint NFT mechanism.