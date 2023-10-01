Jasmy (JASMY) Tokenomics
Jasmy (JASMY) Information
Create a data value sharing platform through blockchain distributed storage technology and Jasmy's own data encryption technology.
Jasmy (JASMY) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Jasmy (JASMY), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Jasmy (JASMY)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan JASMY tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Overview
JasmyCoin (JASMY) is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with a maximum supply of 50 billion tokens. The project aims to power an IoT data platform, but as of August 2024, the ecosystem is not yet operational, and the token's primary utility is for payment, investment, and trading on exchanges.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 50,000,000,000 JASMY (fixed, no inflation).
- Token Standard: ERC-20 on Ethereum.
Allocation Mechanism
The most recent and verifiable allocation (from project documentation and Medium posts) is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Amount (JASMY)
|% of Max Supply
|Unlock/Distribution Details
|Ecosystem
|24,000,000,000
|48.00%
|Locked, distributed as business grows (instant unlock at allocation, but gradual use)
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|13,500,000,000
|27.00%
|Locked, distributed linearly/daily from Oct 2021 to Sep 2023
|Contributors & Communities
|10,000,000,000
|20.00%
|Fully unlocked at token genesis (Oct 2021)
|Incentive Fund
|2,500,000,000
|5.00%
|Cliff unlock, fully unlocked on Oct 1, 2023 if milestones achieved (details not disclosed)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Planned Utility:
- Pay service fees on the Jasmy platform.
- Purchase access to data in Personal Data Lockers (PDLs).
- Medium of exchange for products/services on partner platforms.
- Current Utility (as of Aug 2024):
- No active platform utility; only used for payments, investment, and trading.
- No evidence of active staking, liquidity mining, or user rewards.
- No claims on capital, voting rights, or profit-sharing for holders.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Schedule/Details
|Ecosystem
|Instant (locked for use)
|Tokens available from Oct 2021, distributed as business grows (no fixed schedule)
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|Linear (daily)
|Unlocked daily from Oct 2021 to Sep 2023
|Contributors & Communities
|Instant
|Fully unlocked at token genesis (Oct 2021)
|Incentive Fund
|Cliff
|Fully unlocked on Oct 1, 2023, if milestones achieved (milestones not publicly listed)
- Unlocking Timeframes:
- Most major unlocks completed by late 2023.
- As of August 2024, the vast majority of tokens are unlocked and in circulation.
Additional Notes
- Acquisition: JASMY can be purchased on major centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- Staking: Staking was announced for BEP-20 JASMY on BNB Smart Chain, but no evidence of an active program as of August 2024.
- Concentration: As of August 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~35.89% of the supply, with some large exchange wallets among them.
Summary Table
|Category
|Amount (JASMY)
|% of Supply
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Period/Status
|Ecosystem
|24,000,000,000
|48.00%
|Instant/Locked
|As business grows (since Oct 2021)
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|13,500,000,000
|27.00%
|Linear/Daily
|Oct 2021 – Sep 2023 (completed)
|Contributors & Communities
|10,000,000,000
|20.00%
|Instant
|Fully unlocked (Oct 2021)
|Incentive Fund
|2,500,000,000
|5.00%
|Cliff
|Fully unlocked (Oct 2023, if milestones met)
Limitations and Transparency
- There have been multiple versions of allocation plans in whitepapers and Medium posts; the above reflects the most recent and verifiable data.
- Some details, such as the specific milestones for the Incentive Fund unlock, have not been publicly disclosed.
- No evidence of ongoing or future scheduled unlocks as of August 2024.
In summary: JasmyCoin's token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, major unlocks completed by 2023, and a current lack of active platform utility or incentive mechanisms. Most tokens are now liquid, with a significant portion held by large wallets and exchanges.
Jasmy (JASMY) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Jasmy (JASMY) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal JASMY tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange JASMY tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår JASMY's tokenomics, kan du udforske JASMY tokens live-pris!
