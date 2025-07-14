Hedera (HBAR) Tokenomics

Hedera (HBAR) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i Hedera (HBAR), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
USD

Hedera (HBAR) Information

Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://www.hedera.com/
Hvidbog:
https://www.hedera.com/papers
Block Explorer:
https://app.dragonglass.me/hedera/home

Hedera (HBAR) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Hedera (HBAR), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 10.59B
$ 10.59B$ 10.59B
Samlet udbud
$ 50.00B
$ 50.00B$ 50.00B
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 42.39B
$ 42.39B$ 42.39B
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 12.49B
$ 12.49B$ 12.49B
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.40099
$ 0.40099$ 0.40099
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.0100124401134
$ 0.0100124401134$ 0.0100124401134
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.2497
$ 0.2497$ 0.2497

Dybdegående Token-struktur af Hedera (HBAR)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan HBAR tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Overview

Hedera Hashgraph's native token, HBAR, is central to the network's operation, governance, and incentive structure. The token economics are designed to balance network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms and structures underpinning HBAR's tokenomics.

Token Supply and Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 50 billion HBAR (fixed cap; cannot be increased without unanimous Council consent).
  • Issuance Pattern: All tokens were pre-minted at genesis. Distribution into circulation occurs via scheduled releases, typically at the end of each quarter, resulting in discrete increases in circulating supply rather than a continuous emission. This controlled release is managed by the Hedera Treasury and is designed to support network growth and stability.

Circulating Supply (Recent Trend)

  • As of July 14, 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 42.39 billion HBAR.
  • The supply has shown a steady, stepwise increase, consistent with the quarterly distribution model.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial and ongoing allocation of HBAR is structured to incentivize a broad range of stakeholders and support ecosystem development. The following table summarizes the major allocation categories and their respective shares:

CategoryAllocation (HBAR)% of Total SupplyPurpose/Notes
Pre-Minted Treasury16.20 billion32%Reserved for liquidity, strategic use, and future releases
Ecosystem Development11.99 billion24%Funding partnerships, integrations, community growth, and the HBAR Foundation
Purchase Agreements8.70 billion17%Investors, institutions, and commercial arrangements
Founders & Early Executives6.90 billion14%Compensation and incentives for founding team and early contributors
Swirlds (Tech Creator)3.98 billion8%Licensing, tech development, and ongoing support
Employees & Service Providers2.22 billion4%Compensation and rewards for employees and external service providers
  • Additional Allocations:
    • Developer Community Fund: ~241 million HBAR (~0.5%)
    • Ecosystem Reserves: 600 million HBAR (~1.2%)
    • HBAR Foundation: Initially allocated 7 billion HBAR (~21.4%) for ecosystem grants and development

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: HBAR is used to pay for network transaction fees, which are split into network, service, and node fees.
  • Staking:
    • Hedera operates a permissioned Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model, governed by the Hedera Governing Council (up to 39 enterprises).
    • Consensus nodes must stake HBAR to participate in network security and consensus.
    • Tokenholders can delegate HBAR to nodes and receive a share of staking rewards.
    • As of March 2024, ~22.63 billion HBAR (~45.2% of total supply) was staked.
    • Maximum annual staking reward rate: 2.5% (subject to Council adjustment).
  • Ecosystem Incentives: HBAR is distributed to developers, projects, and community members through grants, rewards, and ecosystem programs (e.g., HBAR Foundation, developer funds).
  • Other Uses: HBAR is used for governance, licensing payments (e.g., to Swirlds), and as an incentive for service providers.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Locking:
    • Large allocations (e.g., treasury, ecosystem, founders) are subject to vesting and lock-up schedules to prevent market oversupply and align incentives.
    • Staked HBAR is locked for the duration of the staking period.
  • Unlocking:
    • Token releases from the treasury and other locked allocations occur at the end of each quarter, following a pre-determined schedule.
    • The release schedule is designed to be gradual and predictable, supporting market stability.
    • Specific vesting schedules for founders, employees, and partners are outlined in Hedera's tokenomics documentation and are typically multi-year.

Governance and Control

  • Governing Council:
    • Composed of up to 39 global enterprises, responsible for network governance, treasury management, and protocol upgrades.
    • Council decisions are required for major changes, including supply adjustments and staking parameters.

Summary Table: Hedera HBAR Tokenomics

AspectDetails
Total Supply50 billion HBAR (fixed)
IssuancePre-minted; quarterly scheduled releases from treasury
AllocationSee detailed table above
UsageTransaction fees, staking, ecosystem incentives, governance, licensing, service compensation
IncentivesStaking rewards (up to 2.5%/year), grants, ecosystem programs
LockingVesting/lock-up for large allocations; staking lock-up
UnlockingQuarterly releases; multi-year vesting for some allocations
GovernanceHedera Governing Council (up to 39 enterprises)

Key Takeaways

  • Controlled Supply: All HBAR tokens are pre-minted, with a fixed cap and a transparent, scheduled release mechanism.
  • Diverse Allocation: Tokens are distributed across treasury, ecosystem, investors, founders, and service providers to support network growth and stability.
  • Staking and Incentives: HBAR is central to network security (staking) and ecosystem development (grants, rewards).
  • Predictable Unlocking: Quarterly releases and vesting schedules ensure gradual integration of tokens into circulation, reducing volatility risks.
  • Strong Governance: The Hedera Governing Council provides robust oversight and adaptability to changing market and network conditions.

This structure is designed to foster long-term sustainability, incentivize participation, and support the ongoing evolution of the Hedera ecosystem.

Hedera (HBAR) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for Hedera (HBAR) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal HBAR tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange HBAR tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår HBAR's tokenomics, kan du udforske HBAR tokens live-pris!

Sådan køber du HBAR

Er du interesseret i at tilføje Hedera (HBAR) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe HBAR, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.

Hedera (HBAR) Prishistorik

Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for HBAR hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.

HBAR Prisprediktion

Vil du vide, hvor HBAR måske er på vej hen? Vores HBAR prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.

Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?

MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.

Over 4,000 handelspar på tværs af spot- og futuresmarkeder
Hurtigste token-noteringer blandt CEX'er
#Likviditet nr. 1 på tværs af branchen
Laveste gebyrer, understøttet af 24/7 kundeservice
100%+ gennemsigtighed i tokenreserven for brugermidler
Ultra-lave adgangsbarrierer: køb krypto med kun 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Køb krypto med kun 1 USDT: Din nemmeste vej til krypto!

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.