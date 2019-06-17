Algorand (ALGO) Tokenomics
Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Algorand (ALGO), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan ALGO tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Algorand’s token economics are designed to support a decentralized, secure, and scalable blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables for clarity.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The maximum supply of ALGO is capped at 10 billion tokens.
- Initial Distribution: At genesis, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to various vesting schedules.
- Issuance Schedules:
- Some allocations (e.g., Public Sale, Team, Foundation, and Investors) were 100% unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE).
- Others (e.g., End User Grant, Participation Rewards, Node Running Mining) followed linear vesting schedules over months or years.
Issuance Schedule Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Issuance Mechanism Description
|Start Date
|End Date
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Unlock Period Granularity
|End User Grant
|1.73% unlocked at TGE, 98.27% linear monthly vesting over 57 months
|2019-07-16
|2024-03-16
|4,310,088
|Monthly
|Participation Rewards
|0.91% unlocked at TGE, 99.09% linear monthly vesting over 9 years
|2019-06-17
|2028-06-16
|527,395
|Daily
|Node Running Mining
|4.17% unlocked at TGE, 95.83% linear daily vesting over 2 years
|2019-06-17
|2021-06-16
|3,277,360
|Daily
|Team, Foundation, Investors
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2019-06-16
|2019-06-16
|2,500,000,000
|Instant
|Public Sale
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2019-06-16
|2019-06-16
|3,000,000,000
|Instant
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Major Allocations:
- Public Sale: 3 billion ALGO
- Node Running Mining: 2.5 billion ALGO
- Team, Foundation, and Investors: 2.5 billion ALGO
- Participation Rewards: ~1.75 billion ALGO
- End User Grant: 250 million ALGO
Allocation Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Total Allocated Amount (ALGO)
|Public Sale
|3,000,000,000
|Node Running Mining
|2,500,000,000
|Team, Foundation, Investors
|2,500,000,000
|Participation Rewards
|1,750,000,000
|End User Grant
|250,000,000
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ALGO holders can participate in decentralized governance by committing tokens for three-month cycles. Governors vote on proposals and receive rewards proportional to their staked amount.
- Staking/Participation Rewards:
- Previously, ALGO holders received participation rewards simply by holding tokens in eligible wallets. This was replaced by governance rewards in May 2022.
- Governance rewards are variable, with APYs historically ranging from 10.02% to 14.05%.
- No Slashing: Algorand’s Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) does not penalize users via slashing.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Governance Locking: To participate in governance, users must commit (effectively lock) their ALGO for the duration of a governance cycle (three months). However, the protocol does not enforce a technical lock; users must maintain their committed balance to remain eligible for rewards.
- Vesting Schedules: Many allocations are subject to linear vesting, as detailed above.
5. Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Events:
- Public Sale and Team/Investors allocations were fully unlocked at TGE.
- End User Grant: 1.73% at TGE, remainder over 57 months.
- Participation Rewards: 0.91% at TGE, remainder over 9 years.
- Node Running Mining: 4.17% at TGE, remainder over 2 years.
Unlocking Table (Sample Events)
|Unlock Date
|Unlocked Amount (ALGO)
|% Impact on Circulating Supply
|Locking Mechanism
|Allocation Description
|2019-06-16
|5,624,500,000
|64.71%
|End User Grant
|1.73% at TGE, 98.27% linear monthly vesting over 57 months
|2019-06-16
|5,624,500,000
|64.71%
|Participation Rewards
|0.91% at TGE, 99.09% linear monthly vesting over 9 years
|2019-06-16
|5,624,500,000
|64.71%
|Public Sale
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2019-06-16
|5,624,500,000
|64.71%
|Node Running Mining
|4.17% at TGE, 95.83% linear daily vesting over 2 years
|2019-06-16
|5,624,500,000
|64.71%
|Team, Foundation, Investors
|100% unlocked at TGE
6. Additional Notes
- Ecosystem Support: 25 billion ALGO (12.5% of max supply) was locked and distributed over 10 years at ~10% per year.
- Governance Process: Operates in cycles (three months each) with sign-up, voting, and rewards phases.
- Rewards Source: Governance and community rewards are funded from a dedicated allocation (~1.75 billion ALGO).
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Mix of instant unlock and linear vesting (monthly/daily) over 2–9 years
|Allocation
|Public Sale, Node Mining, Team/Investors, Participation Rewards, End User Grant
|Usage/Incentive
|Governance participation, staking rewards, no slashing, decentralized voting
|Locking
|Governance: soft lock (must maintain balance); vesting: enforced by schedule
|Unlocking
|TGE for some, linear vesting for others; major unlocks completed by 2028
Algorand’s token economics are structured to incentivize long-term participation, decentralized governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and predictable unlocking schedule and no punitive slashing for participants.
Algorand (ALGO) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Algorand (ALGO) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal ALGO tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange ALGO tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår ALGO's tokenomics, kan du udforske ALGO tokens live-pris!
