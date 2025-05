ALGO

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

NavnALGO

RangNo.53

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel0.0005%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.71%

Cirkulationsforsyning8,605,978,912.556368

Max Udbud10,000,000,000

Samlet Udbud10,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighed0.8605%

Udstedelsesdato2019-06-17 00:00:00

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til0.05 USDT

Alle tiders høj3.28017860614,2019-06-21

Laveste pris0.08761089660746404,2023-09-11

Offentlig blockchainALGO

Sektor

Social Media

