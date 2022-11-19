mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
Humans.ai (HEART)Humans.ai (HEART)
How to Buy Humans.ai (HEART) Guide

How to Buy Humans.ai (HEART) Guide

Update: 2022-11-19 15:57:42

Looking for how to buy crypto? Not sure how to do that? No worries! MEXC offers a large variety of methods. You can easily buy Humans.ai (HEART) with the lowest fees and highest security levels anywhere MEXC is available. Learn how to buy Humans.ai (HEART) with the MEXC Exchange and MEXC App now.

1

Create a free account on MEXC Crypto Exchange via website or the app to buy Humans.ai Coin.

Your MEXC account is the easiest gateway into buying crypto. But before you can buy Humans.ai (HEART) , you’ll need to open an account and pass KYC (Verify Identification).

2

Choose how you want to buy the Humans.ai (HEART) crypto tokens.

Click on the “Buy Crypto” link on the top left of the MEXC website navigation, which will show the available methods in your region.

For smoother transactions, you can consider buying a stablecoin like USDT first, and then use that coin to buy {{vcoinNameFull}} ({{vcoinName}}) on the spot market.

For smoother transactions, you can consider buying a stablecoin like USDT first, and then use that coin to buy Humans.ai (HEART) on the spot market.

A.Credit/Debit Card Purchase

If you are a new user, this is the easiest option to purchase Humans.ai (HEART). MEXC supports both Visa and MasterCard.

B.P2P/OTC Trading

Buy Humans.ai (HEART) directly from other users with MEXC peer-to-peer service. We offer top-quality service and support worldwide. All orders and transactions are protected by escrow and MEXC.

C.Global Bank Transfer

Instantly Deposit USD via SWIFT, Wire, PIX and ACH with no fees and make a spot trade to purchase Humans.ai.

D.Third-party Payment

MEXC provides multiple payment services, including Simplex, Banxa, Mercuryo etc. Make you getting the best spot trade to purchase Humans.ai.

3

Store or use your Humans.ai (HEART) on MEXC.

Now that you bought your crypto, you can hold it in your MEXC Account Wallet or send it somewhere else via blockchain transfer. You can also trade for other crypto or stake it on MEXC Earning Products for passive income (MX Defi, Staking, Kickstarter).

For smoother transactions, you can consider buying a stablecoin like USDT first, and then use that coin to buy {{vcoinNameFull}} ({{vcoinName}}) on the spot market.

Want to keep an eye on coin prices? Visit our spot markets and add favorite coin pairs to bookmarks.

Humans.ai (HEART) informationHumans.ai (HEART) information

$0.004333 USD

Buy cryptocurrencies like Humans.ai quickly and securely. On MEXC, you can buy cryptocurrency with a credit card or other payment method, or trade between various cryptocurrencies across markets, include spot and derivatives like futures, perpetual swaps and options.

MEXC: Perfect place for trading Humans.ai (HEART)

AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE

AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE

Web and Mobile Browser versions plus Official Apps of MEXC for iOS and Android are ready for use!

SAFE AND SECURE PLATFORM

SAFE AND SECURE PLATFORM

Our industry-leading security and financial stability make your identity and funds safe and secure.

FAST CRYPTO LISTING

FAST CRYPTO LISTING

We launch new and high-quality crypto projects efficiently with good liquidity.

TONS OF CRYPTO

TONS OF CRYPTO

We rank top in the quantity of crypto listed among the first-tier exchanges.

Information

Buy cryptocurrencies like HEART quickly and securely. On MEXC, you can buy cryptocurrency with a credit card, global bank transfer(SWIFT), P2P trading and third-party payment(Simplex, Banxa, Mercuryo) or trade between various cryptocurrencies across markets, including spot and derivatives like futures, perpetual swaps and options.

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM