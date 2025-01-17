سعر ZerePy (ZEREPY)
سعر ZerePy (ZEREPY) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00105293. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 1.05M. يتم تحديث سعر ZEREPY مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق ZerePy الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 135.91K
- تغيير سعر ZerePy خلال اليوم هو -21.55%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 999.96M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر ZEREPY مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر ZEREPY.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر ZerePy مقابل USD هو $ -0.000289252265671038 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر ZerePy مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر ZerePy مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر ZerePy مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.000289252265671038
|-21.55%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر ZerePy: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-2.14%
-21.55%
-32.94%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain. At its core, ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction. One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants. ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls). While ZerePy is still in its early stages, its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation. With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.
