سعر SingularityNET (AGIX)
سعر SingularityNET (AGIX) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.543644. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 181.68M. يتم تحديث سعر AGIX مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق SingularityNET الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 106.92K
- تغيير سعر SingularityNET خلال اليوم هو -3.04%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 333.52M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر AGIX مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر AGIX.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر SingularityNET مقابل USD هو $ -0.0170732689421032 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر SingularityNET مقابل USD هو $ +0.0074030178 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر SingularityNET مقابل USD هو $ -0.0196632229 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر SingularityNET مقابل USD هو $ -0.1666870584409132 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.0170732689421032
|-3.04%
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0074030178
|+1.36%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0196632229
|-3.61%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.1666870584409132
|-23.46%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر SingularityNET: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.76%
-3.04%
-28.70%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
SingularityNET is a decentralized marketplace for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The business value of AI is becoming clearer each day; however, there’s a significant gap between the people developing AI tools (researchers and academics) and the businesses that want to use them. Most organizations need a more customized solution than what a single AI project can offer, and research projects oftentimes have trouble accessing a large enough data set to build effective machine learning. SingularityNET closes these gaps. The long-term vision of the SingulairtyNET team is to build a network of complex AI Agent interactions primarily using resources from the OpenCog Foundation. To look at this further, let’s check out their in-house built humanoid robot, Sophia. Sophia uses a combination of AI Agents that range from natural language processing to physical motor controls to operate. You tell Sophia to summarize a video that’s embedded in a webpage. To do this, Sophia sends a request to Agent A. Through its AI, Agent A knows that Agent B specializes in analyzing and transcribing video while Agent C specializes in summarizing text. Agent A pays Agent B and Agent C to perform these tasks while Sophia pays Agent A to coordinate. All the while, each Agent has updated their own AI with the network information gained from these tasks and combines it with their previous experiences and knowledge. Therefore, the collective AI of the system grows at a faster rate than any individual Agent. SingularityNET wants to build a decentralized protocol for creators and users of AI to interact with each other, to not only help individual projects benefit by leveraging the strengths of other AI systems that might handle certain tasks better, but ultimately to develop SingularityNET into a functioning AI system itself, with nodes on the network making their own decisions about how to connect services and proactively provide solutions to academic and business problems. Tokenizing the network creates an AI marketplace where AI developers and sellers can not only link with others who might assist in building more robust AI solutions, but also allow AI services and products to be bought and sold, creating revenue and establishing price points where none have existed before. The SingularityNET team boasts 50+ AI developers and 10+ PhDs. Dr. Ben Goertzel leads the group as CEO and Chief Scientist. He’s also the Chairman of the OpenCog Foundation and the Artificial General Intelligence Society, as well as the Chief Scientist at Hanson Robotics, the partner company helping bring SingularityNET to life. Dr. David Hanson, founder of Hanson Robotics, serves as the Robotics Lead. Most famously, Hanson Robotics built Sophia, the most expressive humanoid robot to date. Sophia is also a proud member of the SingularityNET team. The team recently released the alpha version of the platform and is planning on launching a public beta sometime in the middle of 2018.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 AGIX إلى AUD
A$0.86439396
|1 AGIX إلى GBP
￡0.42947876
|1 AGIX إلى EUR
€0.5164618
|1 AGIX إلى USD
$0.543644
|1 AGIX إلى MYR
RM2.446398
|1 AGIX إلى TRY
₺19.12539592
|1 AGIX إلى JPY
¥84.99330296
|1 AGIX إلى RUB
₽55.87029388
|1 AGIX إلى INR
₹46.17712136
|1 AGIX إلى IDR
Rp8,768.45038532
|1 AGIX إلى PHP
₱31.98257652
|1 AGIX إلى EGP
￡E.27.65517028
|1 AGIX إلى BRL
R$3.30535552
|1 AGIX إلى CAD
C$0.77741092
|1 AGIX إلى BDT
৳64.69907244
|1 AGIX إلى NGN
₦840.25072996
|1 AGIX إلى UAH
₴22.70800988
|1 AGIX إلى VES
Bs27.725844
|1 AGIX إلى PKR
Rs150.71442612
|1 AGIX إلى KZT
₸284.33124844
|1 AGIX إلى THB
฿18.58718836
|1 AGIX إلى TWD
NT$17.73910372
|1 AGIX إلى CHF
Fr0.48384316
|1 AGIX إلى HKD
HK$4.22411388
|1 AGIX إلى MAD
.د.م5.44731288