سعر Sharbi ($SHARBI)
سعر Sharbi ($SHARBI) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 316.78K. يتم تحديث سعر $SHARBI مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Sharbi الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 2.35K
- تغيير سعر Sharbi خلال اليوم هو +0.34%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 74.97B
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر $SHARBI مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر $SHARBI.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Sharbi مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Sharbi مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Sharbi مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Sharbi مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+0.34%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-31.41%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-40.29%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Sharbi: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.00%
+0.34%
-29.58%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is the project about? We are a community-owned, multichain cryptocurrency built on Arbitrum, Ethereum and soon Shibarium. Sharbi is a token that rewards holders with USDC. A MEME 2.0 community token, we provide on-going USDC rewards to holders and the power of a decentralized WEB3 community forging our path forward. What makes your project unique? P2H (Pay to Hold) Concept: An innovative approach where holding the token itself becomes a source of income. Decentralization: The token champions the ideals of decentralization and inclusivity. Cross-chain Utility: Sharbi operates on three blockchains, establishing its own robust eco-system. Full Circulation Supply: All of Sharbi's supply is in circulation across all chains, ensuring full transparency and safety for traders. Reward Boost: The presence on multiple blockchains enhances the rewards paid out to holders. Sharbi University: Beyond just a traditional educational platform, Sharbi University encompasses a plethora of features including insightful articles and guides, comprehensive video reviews, meticulous token analyses, a curated hall of fame for standout tokens, a centralized hub for AMAs, and much more. With a unique tokenomics system that rewards holders directly from every transaction, Sharbi has already redistributed over $700,000 back to its community. The token's alignment with platforms like Shibarium University underscores its commitment to informed decision-making and community education. History of your project. Launched in January 2023, Sharbi surfaced as a community token with a mission of democratizing finance. Gaining swift momentum, not just as a meme token, Sharbi debuted an NFT collection with undisclosed future utilities and cemented an elite partnership with @fcfpay. The Sharbi rewards card, a notable milestone, was introduced, facilitating users to expend their rewards effortlessly in real-world contexts. What’s next for your project? CMC Verification: Sharbi is making strides towards having its supply verified on CoinMarketCap (CMC), a significant mark of transparency in the crypto world. Decentralized Governance: The DAO initiative for community-driven decisions. Educational Initiatives: Rebranding of Sharbi University to Shibarium University as an educational cornerstone. Shibarium Launch: Incorporating unique contract functionalities and a planned Shib burn. Branding: Filed trademarks for brand recognition and influence. What can your token be used for? Financial Rewards: Monetary benefits from every trade for holders. Rewards Card Usage: Utilizing the Sharbi rewards card to spend accumulated rewards in diverse outlets. Educational Resource: Shibarium University as a foundational element for community enlightenment. Partnerships: Collaboration with industry stalwarts like @fcfpay. Community Governance: The DAO empowers each token holder in crucial decision-making. Cross-chain Dynamics: Sharbi's tenure on Ethereum, Arbitrum, and the soon-to-be-launched Shibarium amplifies its dedication to multi-chain functionality.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 $SHARBI إلى AUD
A$--
|1 $SHARBI إلى GBP
￡--
|1 $SHARBI إلى EUR
€--
|1 $SHARBI إلى USD
$--
|1 $SHARBI إلى MYR
RM--
|1 $SHARBI إلى TRY
₺--
|1 $SHARBI إلى JPY
¥--
|1 $SHARBI إلى RUB
₽--
|1 $SHARBI إلى INR
₹--
|1 $SHARBI إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 $SHARBI إلى PHP
₱--
|1 $SHARBI إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 $SHARBI إلى BRL
R$--
|1 $SHARBI إلى CAD
C$--
|1 $SHARBI إلى BDT
৳--
|1 $SHARBI إلى NGN
₦--
|1 $SHARBI إلى UAH
₴--
|1 $SHARBI إلى VES
Bs--
|1 $SHARBI إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 $SHARBI إلى KZT
₸--
|1 $SHARBI إلى THB
฿--
|1 $SHARBI إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 $SHARBI إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 $SHARBI إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 $SHARBI إلى MAD
.د.م--