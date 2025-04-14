سعر QudeAI Framework (QUDE)
سعر QudeAI Framework (QUDE) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 186.84K. يتم تحديث سعر QUDE مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق QudeAI Framework الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD --
- تغيير سعر QudeAI Framework خلال اليوم هو -3.07%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 957.87M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر QUDE مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر QUDE.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر QudeAI Framework مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر QudeAI Framework مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر QudeAI Framework مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر QudeAI Framework مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-3.07%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر QudeAI Framework: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.74%
-3.07%
+21.60%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
The Qude AI Framework is a comprehensive and modular system designed to enable the creation, deployment, and management of AI agents that can operate both autonomously and collaboratively across on-chain and off-chain environments. By combining the power of artificial intelligence with decentralized technologies, Qude aims to reshape how AI is used, owned, and monetized in the Web3 era. At its core, Qude allows anyone — from individuals to large organizations — to create intelligent AI agents without needing deep technical knowledge. These AI agents are capable of executing complex tasks, interacting with decentralized applications (dApps), and even making autonomous decisions based on real-time data and AI models. Unlike traditional AI services that are controlled by centralized companies, Qude agents are fully owned by users, represented as tokenized assets on-chain. This means AI agents can be bought, sold, licensed, and rented, opening up new possibilities for AI as a form of digital property. One of the most important innovations of the Qude AI Framework is its focus on AI monetization. AI agents created through Qude are not just passive bots; they are designed to actively generate revenue for their owners. They can perform tasks for other users or organizations, offer AI-based services, and even collaborate with other AI agents in a machine-to-machine (M2M) economy. This allows for a new layer of economic activity where AI agents can transact, earn, and pay for services — all governed by smart contracts and decentralized logic. Interoperability is another key pillar of Qude. The framework is built to ensure that AI agents are cross-platform and cross-chain compatible, meaning they can interact seamlessly with multiple blockchain ecosystems, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), gaming platforms, and more. This ensures that agents are not confined to a single environment and can maximize their utility and value across different decentralized systems. Finally, Qude is deeply committed to community governance and transparency. Through the Qude DAO, token holders and community members can participate in decision-making processes, shaping the future development and direction of the framework. This ensures that the system evolves according to the needs of its users, making Qude a decentralized and community-driven AI ecosystem that puts the power of AI back into the hands of the people. In summary, the Qude AI Framework is a next-generation platform that enables the ownership, monetization, and deployment of AI agents, creating new opportunities in the decentralized economy.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 QUDE إلى VND
₫--
|1 QUDE إلى AUD
A$--
|1 QUDE إلى GBP
￡--
|1 QUDE إلى EUR
€--
|1 QUDE إلى USD
$--
|1 QUDE إلى MYR
RM--
|1 QUDE إلى TRY
₺--
|1 QUDE إلى JPY
¥--
|1 QUDE إلى RUB
₽--
|1 QUDE إلى INR
₹--
|1 QUDE إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 QUDE إلى KRW
₩--
|1 QUDE إلى PHP
₱--
|1 QUDE إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 QUDE إلى BRL
R$--
|1 QUDE إلى CAD
C$--
|1 QUDE إلى BDT
৳--
|1 QUDE إلى NGN
₦--
|1 QUDE إلى UAH
₴--
|1 QUDE إلى VES
Bs--
|1 QUDE إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 QUDE إلى KZT
₸--
|1 QUDE إلى THB
฿--
|1 QUDE إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 QUDE إلى AED
د.إ--
|1 QUDE إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 QUDE إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 QUDE إلى MAD
.د.م--
|1 QUDE إلى MXN
$--