سعر Fluffington (FLUFFI)
سعر Fluffington (FLUFFI) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 306.24K. يتم تحديث سعر FLUFFI مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Fluffington الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 6.53K
- تغيير سعر Fluffington خلال اليوم هو -7.31%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 999.96M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر FLUFFI مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر FLUFFI.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Fluffington مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Fluffington مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Fluffington مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Fluffington مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-7.31%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-43.84%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-53.00%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Fluffington: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.35%
-7.31%
-40.88%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.
