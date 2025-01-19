سعر BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT)
سعر BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00690739. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر BFHT مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق BeFaster Holder Token الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 8.68K
- تغيير سعر BeFaster Holder Token خلال اليوم هو -1.97%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر BFHT مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر BFHT.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر BeFaster Holder Token مقابل USD هو $ -0.000139291397221466 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر BeFaster Holder Token مقابل USD هو $ +0.0024194369 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر BeFaster Holder Token مقابل USD هو $ +0.0096863531 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر BeFaster Holder Token مقابل USD هو $ +0.0043631827312599783 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.000139291397221466
|-1.97%
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0024194369
|+35.03%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0096863531
|+140.23%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.0043631827312599783
|+171.49%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر BeFaster Holder Token: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.43%
-1.97%
+32.00%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
BeFaster.fit is a decentralised fitness and lifestyle application that connects the sports world with the crypto world. The stated goal is to increase general crypto-positivity and to get the world's population moving and reward them for it. The sports app is designed as a game and offers a single-player mode where users can increase their own performance and health. In addition, it also offers a multiplayer mode where competitions with other users are possible in dual and multiple variants. The multiplayer mode is possible both in the national currencies and in cryptocurrency. However, the use of a cryptocurrency in challenges or tournaments is more lucrative for the user. In a simple and playful way, BeFaster.fit motivates its users to engage with the crypto world and thus be prepared for the future. BeFaster.fit has implemented two BEP-20 tokens. The PAID (Personal activity internal distribution) is the InApp token and the BFHT (BeFasterHoldertoken), which is considered as an investor token. According to the BeFaster.fit protocol, all BFHT holders can stake their BFHT and participate in the Staking Pool distribution. 50% of the companies revenue are transferred to the Staking Pool and distributed to the staked BFHT on a daily or monthly basis, depending on the source of revenue. Long term stakers receive additional Staking Rewards. Following the BeFaster.fit Multi Currency Option, each holder can decide in which cryptocurrency they would like to receive their personal payout. The distribution can be made in BFHT or other major coins. The name BeFaster.fit describes the principle of the Dapp. The algorhytms developed especially for the app, the anti-cheating and the self-learning mechanisms put the fairness and equality of sporting performance in the foreground. The DApp is available to the public since 14. August 2022.
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 BFHT إلى AUD
A$0.0111208979
|1 BFHT إلى GBP
￡0.0056640598
|1 BFHT إلى EUR
€0.0067001683
|1 BFHT إلى USD
$0.00690739
|1 BFHT إلى MYR
RM0.031083255
|1 BFHT إلى TRY
₺0.2447288277
|1 BFHT إلى JPY
¥1.0794178353
|1 BFHT إلى RUB
₽0.7079384011
|1 BFHT إلى INR
₹0.5980418262
|1 BFHT إلى IDR
Rp113.2358835216
|1 BFHT إلى PHP
₱0.4044276845
|1 BFHT إلى EGP
￡E.0.348132456
|1 BFHT إلى BRL
R$0.042135079
|1 BFHT إلى CAD
C$0.0099466416
|1 BFHT إلى BDT
৳0.839247885
|1 BFHT إلى NGN
₦10.7591578857
|1 BFHT إلى UAH
₴0.2908701929
|1 BFHT إلى VES
Bs0.37299906
|1 BFHT إلى PKR
Rs1.9256421842
|1 BFHT إلى KZT
₸3.6663044642
|1 BFHT إلى THB
฿0.2375451421
|1 BFHT إلى TWD
NT$0.2271840571
|1 BFHT إلى CHF
Fr0.0062857249
|1 BFHT إلى HKD
HK$0.0537394942
|1 BFHT إلى MAD
.د.م0.0693501956