سعر Ardor (ARDR)
سعر Ardor (ARDR) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.091392. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 91.25M. يتم تحديث سعر ARDR مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Ardor الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 7.92M
- تغيير سعر Ardor خلال اليوم هو +8.61%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 998.47M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر ARDR مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر ARDR.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Ardor مقابل USD هو $ +0.00724175 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Ardor مقابل USD هو $ -0.0023845178 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Ardor مقابل USD هو $ +0.0044049755 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Ardor مقابل USD هو $ -0.00940629294170034 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.00724175
|+8.61%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0023845178
|-2.60%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0044049755
|+4.82%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.00940629294170034
|-9.33%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Ardor: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+1.16%
+8.61%
-15.17%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Ardor is the latest in the growing field of contenders for blockchain as a service (BaaS) providers. Ardor provides the blockchain infrastructure for businesses and institutions to leverage the strengths of blockchain technology without having to invest in developing custom blockchain solutions. Instead, Ardor offers a main chain that handles blockchain security and decentralization plus customizable child chains that come ready to use, right out of the box, for various business applications. Ardor goes beyond Nxt to solve critical issues of blockchain bloat, scalability, and customization. Nxt is a well respected, verified, and established blockchain technology with a comparatively long history and an experienced development team. However, as blockchain usage increases over the coming years Nxt, and other blockchain technologies, will face some fundamental problems with payments, scalability, and customization. The first and most straightforward problem is the use of native tokens for transaction fees. Nxt uses a forging proof of stake system, meaning that the total token supply has already been created and new tokens aren’t created with each block. Instead, the forgers that verify the blocks receive a portion of the transaction fees paid on the network. As such, the transaction fees need to be paid in NXT, even if you’ve created a new currency that’s independent of Nxt, you’ll still need to own NXT in order to pay miners, diluting the value of your own currency. To test Ardor’s capabilities and serve as an example of an operating child chain, the Ardor developers have created Ignis. Ignis will implement all of the customizable features that come from the Nxt code base. Essentially, Ignis will be a proof of concept and could be the first of many more child chains on the Ardor platform. The Ignis ICO recently raised $15 million in funding for development. In the future, Ardor child chains could be used to create equity trading platforms, digital file transfer services, private enterprise blockchain applications, and many more use cases. Ardor’s strengths are quick time to setup and wide customizability, making it a great option for companies looking to leverage blockchain without the resources to dedicate to custom development. Ardor has many architectural advantages. One of them and perhaps the most influential one is that it has been created using Java; one of the most widespread programming languages in the world today. This is definitely a step in the right direction seeing as it becomes ten times easier for a commercial application to succeed if the development language is one which most programmers can relate to.
|1 ARDR إلى AUD
A$0.14531328
|1 ARDR إلى GBP
￡0.07219968
|1 ARDR إلى EUR
€0.0868224
|1 ARDR إلى USD
$0.091392
|1 ARDR إلى MYR
RM0.411264
|1 ARDR إلى TRY
₺3.21608448
|1 ARDR إلى JPY
¥14.29736448
|1 ARDR إلى RUB
₽9.40789248
|1 ARDR إلى INR
₹7.76283648
|1 ARDR إلى IDR
Rp1,474.06430976
|1 ARDR إلى PHP
₱5.37659136
|1 ARDR إلى EGP
￡E.4.65002496
|1 ARDR إلى BRL
R$0.55566336
|1 ARDR إلى CAD
C$0.13069056
|1 ARDR إلى BDT
৳10.91768832
|1 ARDR إلى NGN
₦141.69232896
|1 ARDR إلى UAH
₴3.83115264
|1 ARDR إلى VES
Bs4.660992
|1 ARDR إلى PKR
Rs25.42891008
|1 ARDR إلى KZT
₸47.97440256
|1 ARDR إلى THB
฿3.1256064
|1 ARDR إلى TWD
NT$2.98212096
|1 ARDR إلى CHF
Fr0.08133888
|1 ARDR إلى HKD
HK$0.71011584
|1 ARDR إلى MAD
.د.م0.91940352