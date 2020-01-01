توكنوميكس OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
معلومات OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
عملة الميم الرسمية لترامب
توكنوميكس OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن TRUMP وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 TRUMP tokens.
- Initial Mint: Tokens were minted at launch and are being distributed according to a pre-defined vesting and allocation schedule.
- Bridging: TRUMP exists natively on Solana and is also bridged to Ethereum (ERC-20), Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Bridging uses a lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanism, where tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, and vice versa for redemptions.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Group
|% of Total
|Unlocking Details
|Liquidity
|10%
|100M TRUMP, available at launch
|Public Distribution
|10%
|100M TRUMP, available at launch
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|36%
|360M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|18%
|180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|18%
|180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|4%
|40M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|2%
|20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|2%
|20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
- Note: CIC Digital LLC (an affiliate of The Trump Organization) and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the supply, subject to the above vesting schedules.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: TRUMP is a meme token intended as a digital collectible and expression of support for the ideals associated with Donald J. Trump. It is not designed as an investment, security, or to provide any financial return.
- Utility: The token is primarily used for trading and holding. There are no staking, yield, or liquidity provision mechanisms. No dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation are distributed to holders.
- Community Engagement: Special events, such as dinners with President Trump, are occasionally offered to top holders as a form of community incentive, but these are not ongoing or protocol-based rewards.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: The majority of tokens allocated to creators and affiliated entities are subject to time-based cliffs and linear daily vesting over two years.
- Cliffs: Depending on the allocation group, cliffs range from 3 to 12 months, after which a portion (10% or 25%) is unlocked, with the remainder released daily.
- Lockup Extensions: The team has extended some lockups, with tokens from the initial cliff and subsequent three months of daily unlocks remaining locked for an additional 90 days.
5. Unlocking Time
|Allocation Group
|Cliff Period
|Initial Unlock
|Vesting Period
|Daily Linear Unlocks
|Vesting End Date
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|3 months
|10%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|6 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|12 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|3 months
|10%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|6 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|12 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
- Unlocking is performed daily and is linear after the cliff period.
- Recent lockup extensions have delayed some initial unlocks by an additional 90 days.
6. Additional Notes
- No Staking or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning additional tokens or rewards by holding or staking TRUMP.
- No Platform Utility: TRUMP does not provide access to any platform features or governance.
- Airdrops: Occasional airdrops have been conducted for purchasers of official Trump merchandise.
Summary:
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) is a meme token with a fixed supply and a detailed, time-locked allocation schedule. The vast majority of tokens are subject to multi-year vesting with daily linear unlocks after initial cliff periods. The token is designed for community engagement and digital collectibility, with no built-in financial incentives, staking, or governance features. Unlocking and vesting are strictly enforced, with recent extensions to some lockups for added supply discipline.
توكنوميكس OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن TRUMP التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن TRUMP التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس TRUMP، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن TRUMP!
