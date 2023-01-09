MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’?
Will bull market become in 2023?
The BBS Network is a public network of interconnected message boards (nostalgically called BBS, for Bulletin Board System), where all critical data is kept on-chain and every post is an NFT. The BBS token can be used to purchase ad space across the entire network as well as be staked to govern the network. Mining BBS tokens is done by generating verifiable engagement on user-created BBSes. In a sense, BBS Network can be likened to a "decentralized Reddit", spread across multiple domains to prevent censorship, while maintaining a network effect and openness for anyone to build upon.
Will bull market become in 2023?
