would 價格 (WOULD)
今天 would (WOULD) 的實時價格爲 0.055698 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 55.63M USD。WOULD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
would 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.49M USD
- would 當天價格變化爲 -16.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.45M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WOULD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WOULD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，would 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.01092925515435228。
在過去30天內，would 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，would 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，would 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.01092925515435228
|-16.40%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
would 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+3.75%
-16.40%
+230.52%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The "Would" meme, emerging in September 2022, represents a significant moment in internet culture through its simple yet effective format. The meme typically features various subjects - from animals to people - speaking or interacting with microphones, accompanied by the single-word caption "would." While the original creator remains unknown, the first widely-circulated version showed a cat scratching its nose on a microphone. The format gained initial traction through X account x.com/reactjpg, but truly exploded in popularity when users began deploying it as a reaction to @mugshawtys' posts - a X account known for sharing attractive mugshots. The meme's implied meaning of "would have sex with" became its defining characteristic, though its usage expanded to include reactions to food, cars, and various other subjects through accounts like x.com/fuckedupfoods and x.com/fuckedupcars. One particularly memorable variant features the chaotic 2018 Japanese Parliament brawl photo, which became one of the most widely shared versions of the meme. Throughout late 2022, the format maintained strong momentum across social media platforms, with users creatively adapting it to various contexts while maintaining its core humor. The meme's cultural impact reached new heights when Elon Musk, known for his influential social media presence, tweeted about it twice on November 23rd and 24th, 2024. Declaring it his favorite meme, Musk's endorsement transformed what was already a popular format into a mainstream social media phenomenon, cementing its place in internet history. The "Would" meme's success lies in its versatility and simplicity - a single word carrying layers of meaning, from genuine appreciation to ironic humor, making it a perfect example of modern internet communication.
