Verus 價格 (VRSC)
今天 Verus (VRSC) 的實時價格爲 5.55 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 433.06M USD。VRSC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Verus 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 53.54K USD
- Verus 當天價格變化爲 -4.04%
- 其循環供應量爲 78.08M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VRSC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VRSC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Verus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.233893701596635。
在過去30天內，Verus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1.9636627050。
在過去60天內，Verus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +2.9501563350。
在過去90天內，Verus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +3.7087738095531477。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.233893701596635
|-4.04%
|30天
|$ +1.9636627050
|+35.38%
|60天
|$ +2.9501563350
|+53.16%
|90天
|$ +3.7087738095531477
|+201.43%
Verus 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.40%
-4.04%
-7.60%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Verus Coin aims to be the world's most advanced technology, zero knowledge privacy-enabling blockchain, Verus Coin brings Sapling performance and zero knowledge features to an intelligent system with a completely unique, combined proof of stake/proof of work consensus algorithm that solves the nothing at stake problem. With this and its approach towards CPU mining and ASICs, Verus Coin may also be the most naturally decentralizing and attack resistant blockchain to exist. Over and above its leading privacy, interchain contracts, and security features, Verus Coin's next steps include automated provisioning of public blockchains as a service, using the same technology that Verus developers created and used to solve the ""nothing at stake"" problem. At that point, the first applications that will allow provisioning of chains on their behalf will be polls and elections. Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. With its groundbreaking consensus protocol, Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Verus was a no-ICO, no-premine, 100% fairly launched community project.
