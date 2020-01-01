Tree Stuck in Cat（TREEINCAT）資訊

A playful paradox in a universe where trees get stuck in cats. Innovation meets imagination presented in the form of games, art, music and AI.

This bizarre fusion of nature and chaos turns expectations upside down, capturing the essence of the Animal Plant meta before it was even a trend. It’s a movement driven by humor, philosophy, and sheer absurdity, where confusion meets creativity. With a passionate community fueling stunning art, music, and games, TREEINCAT isn’t just a meme, it’s an experience redefining what crypto projects can be.