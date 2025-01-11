什麼是toby (TOBY)

Toby on Solana (TOBY) is a meme coin that emerged from the Solana blockchain as a community-driven token. Originally created as a lighthearted experiment, the project took a new direction when the original developer left, leaving the community to take charge. Since then, TOBY has evolved into a unique, community-led project centered around holding and spreading positivity within the cryptocurrency space. The TOBY community consists of dedicated supporters, including larger holders known as "TURBO WHALES" and "diamond hands," who are committed to maintaining TOBY’s value and supporting each other in a collective mission. While there are no staking or rewards mechanisms, the community has focused on cultivating a “good vibes economy,” with members actively contributing to a positive and humorous atmosphere. TOBY’s journey is one of organic growth, driven by a unified group of supporters who believe in the token's potential as a fun and community-oriented asset in the Solana ecosystem.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

toby (TOBY) 資源 白皮書 官網