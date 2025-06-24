Sync Network 價格 (SYNC)
今天 Sync Network (SYNC) 的實時價格爲 0.00070235 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 113.22K USD。SYNC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Sync Network 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Sync Network 當天價格變化爲 +6.91%
- 其循環供應量爲 161.83M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SYNC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SYNC 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Sync Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Sync Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001162337。
在過去60天內，Sync Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000865327。
在過去90天內，Sync Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001545778795824978。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.91%
|30天
|$ -0.0001162337
|-16.54%
|60天
|$ +0.0000865327
|+12.32%
|90天
|$ -0.0001545778795824978
|-18.03%
Sync Network 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.21%
+6.91%
-18.85%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Projects in the decentralized finance space started utilizing stake and proof-of-liquidity mechanics to develop a trustless economy but fundamental flaws have held these projects behind. The SYNC Network addresses these problems and offers a workable solution through tradeable stakes bonding Uniswap liquidity pairs with a fully trustless ERC-20 token (SYNC). SYNC enables users to earn interest by staking a cyptographic bond to Uniswap liquidity pair tokens (Crypto Bonds). Crypto Bonds are an NFT (ERC-721) token with collectible attributes, accruing interest rates, and the ability to separately trade and speculate on them within a secondary market. SYNC Network works to bring stability and risk mitigation to decentralized finance by solidifying a guarantee on holding liquidity pairs for an extended period of time. The Sync Network can help build a needed, stable foundation for the DeFi space and a fully functioning, more robust trustless economy. -- The SYNC Network is composed of two main contracts: the SYNC ERC-20 contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond investors. Despite being a long-term investment, Crypto Bonds do not share anything in common with traditional finance bonds. The name comes from the bonding of liquidity pairs and our own token. Crypto Bonds introduce proof of long-term position in DeFi liquidity pools, and will naturally strengthen the core of DeFi finance as a whole. They are a tradeable, long-term (90 days - 3 years) stake - bonding Uniswap liquidity-pair tokens together with SYNC. Deflation of the currency happens when Crypto Bonds are created, burning SYNC from the total supply. Using a Crypto Bond, an investor is able to lock liquidity-pair tokens with the corresponding dollar-to-dollar value in SYNC at some guaranteed interest rate of SYNC upon maturation. Dividend paying versions are also available. Therefore, this occurs in inflation, minting the principle plus interest. Crypto Bond Interest Rates SYNC balances itself through daily, self-correcting interest rates. Interest rates of bonds depends on three factors. 1. Total supply of sync in the market. 2. Duration of bond 3. Total bonded amount of that liquidity pair token Please see the full whitepaper and website https://www.syncbond.com for more information.
|1 SYNC 兌換 VND
₫18.48234025
|1 SYNC 兌換 AUD
A$0.0010745955
|1 SYNC 兌換 GBP
￡0.0005127155
|1 SYNC 兌換 EUR
€0.000604021
|1 SYNC 兌換 USD
$0.00070235
|1 SYNC 兌換 MYR
RM0.002977964
|1 SYNC 兌換 TRY
₺0.0278341305
|1 SYNC 兌換 JPY
¥0.101812656
|1 SYNC 兌換 RUB
₽0.055148522
|1 SYNC 兌換 INR
₹0.060416147
|1 SYNC 兌換 IDR
Rp11.513932584
|1 SYNC 兌換 KRW
₩0.9542759215
|1 SYNC 兌換 PHP
₱0.039977762
|1 SYNC 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.035145594
|1 SYNC 兌換 BRL
R$0.003848878
|1 SYNC 兌換 CAD
C$0.0009622195
|1 SYNC 兌換 BDT
৳0.0858341935
|1 SYNC 兌換 NGN
₦1.088909393
|1 SYNC 兌換 UAH
₴0.029302042
|1 SYNC 兌換 VES
Bs0.07234205
|1 SYNC 兌換 PKR
Rs0.1999801155
|1 SYNC 兌換 KZT
₸0.363157091
|1 SYNC 兌換 THB
฿0.0229457745
|1 SYNC 兌換 TWD
NT$0.020719325
|1 SYNC 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0025776245
|1 SYNC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.00056188
|1 SYNC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.005506424
|1 SYNC 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0063843615
|1 SYNC 兌換 MXN
$0.0133657205