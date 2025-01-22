SONE 價格 (SONE)
今天 SONE (SONE) 的實時價格爲 1.0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 480.34K USD。SONE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SONE 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 34.02K USD
- SONE 當天價格變化爲 +6.75%
- 其循環供應量爲 480.24K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SONE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SONE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，SONE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.063262。
在過去30天內，SONE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，SONE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，SONE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.063262
|+6.75%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SONE 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.04%
+6.75%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Sake Finance is an integrated liquidity protocol on Soneium. Sake is pioneering a new era of decentralized finance, where different modules work together seamlessly to provide the smoothest user experience. At launch, Sake Finance is going live with 3 different modules: Lending and Borrowing: Our lending and borrowing protocol is the backbone of the Sake ecosystem. It offers a diverse range of assets and provides the main source of liquidity that drives the rest of the protocol. It also implements solutions such as E-Mode to enhance portfolio return and efficiency. Overcollateralized Stablecoin: The second piece of the puzzle is our overcollateralized stablecoin, securely backed by yield-bearing tokens of the lending protocol. This stablecoin offers not only a reliable store of value but also extreme composability, enabling users to generate superior returns across our partner protocols. Leveraged Liquidity Strategies (LLS): Sake Finance's leveraged liquidity strategies offer an effortless way to leverage your assets, utilizing the liquidity and versatility of our lending, borrowing, and stablecoin. Powered by an innovative isolated smart contract design, these strategies offer users customizability while minimizing the complexity—perfect for both DeFi novices and veterans alike. The New Era of DeFi: Modular Integration The future of DeFi lies in integrated solutions that provide the seamless, user-friendly experience of centralized exchanges—without the custodial risks. Sake Finance is leading this charge by offering a fully integrated suite of decentralized financial tools within a single platform. From lending and borrowing to stablecoin and automated strategies, everything you need is in one place. This unified approach ensures that users can navigate their DeFi journey effortlessly, with complete control over their assets.
