Solana Spaces（STORE）資訊

Solana Spaces is positioning itself as the ultimate destination for everything physical in the Solana ecosystem. This includes high-quality Solana-branded apparel, hardware wallets, phones, gaming gear, and cutting-edge dePIN devices. It will serve as both a comprehensive online storefront and a series of physical pop-up shops at major events like Accelerate, NFT NYC, Breakpoint, and more. Whether you're looking to rep Solana in style or explore the latest in blockchain-connected hardware, Solana Spaces will be the go-to hub for fans, developers, and collectors alike.