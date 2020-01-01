Robotics Intelligence（RI）資訊

Robotics Intelligence is the first open-source, decentralized AI model powering humanoid robots. We're building AI for scalability, adaptability, and security for various use cases, including both industrial and consumer systems. By integrating blockchain technology with advanced artificial intelligence, RI delivers secure, transparent, and scalable intelligence for autonomous humanoids. Robotics Intelligence will enable intelligent autonomous operation with state-of-the-art perception, navigation, and interaction capabilities.