Re Protocol reUSDe（REUSDE）資訊

The Re Protocol is a groundbreaking innovation that bridges the gap between traditional insurance markets and decentralized finance (DeFi). Built on blockchain technology, Re Protocol introduces an unprecedented level of transparency, efficiency, and accessibility to the global reinsurance market—a multi-trillion-dollar industry historically characterized by opacity and reliance on intermediaries.

At its core, Re Protocol facilitates direct, efficient capital allocation to reinsurance contracts. This is achieved through a network of interconnected smart contracts and an architecture designed for auditable, secure operations. Participants in the protocol gain exposure to the returns of the reinsurance sector without the traditional barriers of entry, while simultaneously benefiting from the transparency and automation enabled by blockchain.